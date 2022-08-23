ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The key to San Diego's climate plan? 700 acres of new wetlands

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJeAb_0hRlfi4X00

The revised and more aggressive climate action plan San Diego adopted this month commits officials to creating 700 acres of marshland across the city, more than triple the 220 acres of new marshland Mayor Todd Gloria had previously promised in northeastern Mission Bay.

The revised climate action plan prioritizes new marsh areas — sometimes called wetlands — because they serve the dual purpose of removing greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide from the air and fighting sea-level rise by acting as a coastal sponge.

Other elements of the revised plan, such as banning natural gas in new homes and getting more people to commute by transit and bicycle, would soften a negative impact on the climate by reducing carbon output.

In contrast, creating wetlands goes beyond softening a negative impact and makes a positive impact by taking carbon dioxide out of the air.

“The city emphasized a lot of the other components of the climate action plan that are noteworthy, but habitats are the only thing that goes carbon-negative — not just lowering our emissions but sucking up more emissions than they release — and tidal wetland habitats are one of the most efficient habitats in the world at sequestering carbon,” said Andrew Meyer of the Audubon Society.

Adding 700 acres of marshland will change the look and feel of San Diego in several places, particularly Mission Bay, which was entirely marshland until dredging after World War II transformed it into what city officials call the world’s largest aquatic park.

The revised climate action plan doesn’t specify where the 700 acres of new marshland would be created but rather simply commits the city to creating that amount of marshland. But Mayor Gloria has committed to unveiling a full implementation plan by February.

The mayor unveiled a plan early this year to transform an abandoned mobile home park and some nearby land in the northeastern corner of Mission Bay into 221 acres of marshland. It will connect to the 40-acre Kendall Frost Marsh near Crown Point, the area’s last remaining natural marsh.

The revised climate action plan would go beyond that to create 350 total acres of marshland by 2030 and 700 total acres by 2035.

Meyer said likely locations for additional new marshland include the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon in the Torrey Pines Natural Reserve and several other areas of Mission Bay: Tecolote Creek, Cudahy Creek and parts of Fiesta Island.

Other potential areas for new marshland are along San Diego Bay, which is controlled by the Port of San Diego. The port has previously restored marshland near where the Otay River enters San Diego Bay.

Creating marshland wasn’t included as a strategy in the city’s initial climate action plan approved in 2015 because scientific understanding of marshland hadn’t progressed far enough.

“The information on how much carbon wetlands store is pretty new,” Meyer said. “It wasn’t in the plan seven years ago because the science hadn’t gotten that far.”

Nicole Capretz, the lead author of the city’s 2015 plan and the executive director of the nonprofit Climate Action Campaign, praised San Diego for embracing a new approach to fighting climate change that serves a dual purpose.

“Adding natural solutions to the climate action plan update is fantastic,” Capretz said. “We need to deploy solutions from every corner of our community, and wetlands will play a key role in both storing carbon and minimizing dangerous flooding.”

Marshland fights sea-level rise by acting as a sponge for excessive water during unusually high tides and storm surges, Meyer said. Having marshland along the coast also makes more sense than housing, which is much more costly to replace, he said.

“Wetlands both mitigate climate change by sequestering carbon and help us adapt to climate change by helping with sea-level rise,” he said.

Meyer said local environmental advocates will need to continually lobby the city to stay committed to the 700-acre marshland goal.

“700 is a big number,” he said. “It will take some effort to push the city.”

The proposed marshland restoration would cost many millions, but city officials said they expect to obtain significant federal and state funding devoted to climate change and infrastructure.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Why Tijuana Is Paying California for Colorado River Water

As blistering drought sucks the West dry, Tijuana is paying California for emergency Colorado River water. The growing city that seems to always struggle finding enough water to go around made its first such purchase back in 1972, before the city had built an aqueduct to the Mexicali Valley through which Colorado River water is shipped to the coast. Tijuana can make these purchases through an international agreement with the U.S., but the water costs a little more than even San Diego pays for treated river water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Oceanside Awarded $9.9 Million For Pure Water Oceanside

Pure Water Oceanside is the first operating potable reuse project in San Diego County. Oceanside, CA — The Secretary of the Interior announced they are recommending a $9.9 million grant award for construction of the Pure Water Oceanside project. The funding will be awarded via the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART: Title XVI WIIN Water Reclamation and Reuse Projects funding opportunity. Oceanside is one of twenty-five applicants being named in the Federal appropriations process for this funding.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego

If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
NBC San Diego

What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
kusi.com

Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Climate Change#Infrastructure#Climate Planning#Environment Issues#The Audubon Society
Beth Torres

San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: August 25-28

August 26-28 Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Celebration. For Stone Brewing’s 26th anniversary, the company is hosting a weekend full of events, starting with special beer offerings and live music on August 26 at all local Stone Brewing Tap Rooms. Continuing on Saturday, the Escondido location is throwing an all-day festival starting with a rare beer session from 12-3 p.m. followed by the main festival from 3-7 p.m with beers from over 40 breweries, food and live music. The festivities finish Sunday with a second festival at Stone Brewing Liberty Station location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KPBS

SANDAG transportation plan in limbo over mileage tax, emission standards

San Diego County’s plan to meet greenhouse gas emissions is in a state of limbo tonight. The sticking point is a four-cent per mile tax on drivers. Some Democrats and Republicans on the SANDAG board say they don’t want it, but the state says it needs to be part of the plan. More on the back and forth from KPBS reporter John Carroll.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coronadonewsca.com

City Council Approves Final Draft Of Sea Level Rise Assessment & Adaptation Plan

The Coronado City Council heard a presentation from City Associate Planner, Jane Thornton, for the consideration of the final draft of the City’s Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan at the August 16 City Council meeting. The plan has been designed to assess and address a variety of potential sea level rise projections and scenarios based on current measurements for the California coast.
CORONADO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
46K+
Followers
84K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy