Ozaukee County, WI

Ozaukee County is considering slashing its express bus line after ridership plummeted during pandemic

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Ozaukee County is considering slashing its express bus after ridership still hasn't rebounded since plummeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ozaukee County Express Bus currently serves commuters going to Milwaukee and operates weekdays during peak commuter times.

There are currently seven morning runs and seven afternoon and evening runs. Ozaukee County contracts with Milwaukee Transport Services to operate the line; the contract is up at the end of 2022.

Ridership dropped about 80% during the pandemic and hasn't recovered, according to the county. On Route 143, ridership has declined since its peak in 2008, with 2019 being the worst year since the beginning of its service in 1996.

Currently, ridership averages a little over three people per bus, with a net cost per ride of $87.67.

Before the pandemic, the average monthly ridership in 2019 was over 4,000 people, compared to June 2022 average of a little over 1,000.

The cash cost of a ticket is $3.50 one way, with a discounted fare on the app of $3.

At the Aug. 18 county Public Works Committee meeting, county officials considered several options to cut costs. If the county opts to keep the line, it could cut the commuter bus service in half, raise fares or change the contract structure to include smaller buses.

Another option could be to eliminate the service entirely and promote other existing programs, such as WisDOT Rideshare.

Any changes would not be made until next year, said Ozaukee County Transit Superintendent Joy Neilson-Loomis. The bus is currently funded through several revenue sources, including the county levy, state and federal aid, fares and national COVID relief funding through the end of 2023.

At a public hearing on Aug. 10, 10 people spoke in support of the bus, and the county Public Works Committee received an additional 22 written comments supporting the line. No one spoke in opposition to the bus line. About a third of commenters said they'd need to give up their job if there was no transit.

Some riders have used the express bus for years to get to work downtown at places like Northwestern Mutual.

In an interview, Andy Griswold of Grafton said his wife depends on the service to get to work downtown.

"It's really changed how she thinks of that travel. She likes to work and likes the people. And to think that this takes the soul-crushing drive off the beginning and end of it really changes the whole attitude," said Griswold.

Another bus rider said she would be willing to pay more to ride the bus if that would help the county keep the line in service. "Parking downtown is so expensive, not to mention the price of gas, which is outrageous. And just, you know, road rage for people where it's crazy," said Jill Haupt.

If recommended by the Public Works Committee, the  Ozaukee County Board will ultimately decide whether to end the express bus service or begin a new service. The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 4.  For more information on the express line, send email to transit@co.Ozaukee.wi.us.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Comments / 2

