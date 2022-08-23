ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

accesswdun.com

New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use

The Hall County Landfill has announced that starting September 1, they will no longer be accepting waste in the form of boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam or propane tanks. However, general household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

City of Winder improves 25 local streets with $1 million of resurfacing

The City of Wider has announced it invested $1 million in resurfacing projects around the city. The city was able to improve 25 streets, which equated to nearly eight miles of roadway. Clint Cannon, the City of Winder’s project manager, said that these resurfacing projects were planned and completed in...
WINDER, GA
Clayton News Daily

Federal program offering discount for internet service

JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s real estate market is slowing, but prices are still sky-high: Here’s the climate for buyers and sellers

If you’re watching the Atlanta real estate market with plans to buy or sell a home, you might be wondering, What exactly is going on here? After a two-year pandemic boom that saw homebuyers tripping over themselves to line the pockets of sellers, rising interest rates are finally pumping the brakes on the frenzy—more than a typical end-of-summer slowdown. Houses are sitting on the market longer, inventory doesn’t feel as scant, buyers seem less likely to sign away their firstborn to win a bidding war. Now, you’re a lot less likely to encounter a bidding war at all. (The latest report from Redfin marks the first year-over-year increase in “stale” inventory—houses that have been on the market for more than 30 days—since the beginning of the pandemic.) As the market cools off but rates rise, what does a slower climate mean for you if you’re looking to buy or sell?
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

$800M entertainment complex planned for Clayton County

A commercial property development firm is set to unveil renderings Friday of a new $800 Million entertainment complex in Clayton County. Located on Jonesboro Road, the entertainment complex will span 26 acres and is described as “futuristic” and “state-of-the-art”. The complex will address the need for...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

UNG opens Cottrell Center for Business, Technology and Innovation

Students on the University of North Georgia's Dahlonega campus now have access to the state-of-the-art Cottrell Center for Business, Technology and Innovation. The nearly 90,000-square-foot, four-story facility, is the new home for the Mike Cottrell College of Business. It was partially funded with a $10 million gift from Mike and Lynn Cottrell, along with about $21.8 million in state funding.
DAHLONEGA, GA
CBS 46

Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources that could help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Folks from all walks of life run into serious problems, and since 2016, consumer reporter Harry Samler has been helping metro Atlantans with everything from wage disputes and scams to debt collection and rental issues. Over the years, Better Call Harry has helped recover $4 million in damages and refunds to consumers.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Joseph "Joe" Leon Grizzle

Memorial Park Riverside Chapel announces the passing of Mr. Joseph “Joe” Leon Grizzle, age 68, lifetime resident of Hall County, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the funeral home. Pastor Don C. Allen and Pastor Jacob Jeffords will officiate.
HALL COUNTY, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire

Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. As crews tried to battle the blaze from the inside of the...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
accesswdun.com

Obituaries & Related Stories

Kathy Jean Price Etris, age 67 of Homer, GA passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Born on April 17, 1955 in Fulton County, GA, Mrs. Etris was the daughter of the lat ... lenda Ward Hannas, 78, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on August 25, 2022. Mrs. Hannas was born August 25, 1944 to the late Broughton and Bessie Ward. Glenda was a lo ...
HOMER, GA
11Alive

'That's my safety, that's my life' | East Point residents concerned their key opens their neighbor's apartments, too

EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents of an East Point apartment complex found out this week that their very own front door can be unlocked by their neighbors' keys. One key can unlock several homes at the complex along Church Street. This is also unlocking fears of safety for residents like 69-year-old Linda Dean. For the sake of residents' safety, 11Alive has chosen not to name the complex.

