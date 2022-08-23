Read full article on original website
CBS 46
South Fulton calls on state to regulate investors buying single-family homes
South Fulton, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, the City of South Fulton unanimously passed legislation asking the state to develop regulations limiting the number of investor-owned homes. “There is an overabundance of investors coming to South Fulton and we want to protect our community,” said Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs. “We...
accesswdun.com
New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use
The Hall County Landfill has announced that starting September 1, they will no longer be accepting waste in the form of boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam or propane tanks. However, general household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the...
accesswdun.com
City of Winder improves 25 local streets with $1 million of resurfacing
The City of Wider has announced it invested $1 million in resurfacing projects around the city. The city was able to improve 25 streets, which equated to nearly eight miles of roadway. Clint Cannon, the City of Winder’s project manager, said that these resurfacing projects were planned and completed in...
Clayton News Daily
Federal program offering discount for internet service
JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s real estate market is slowing, but prices are still sky-high: Here’s the climate for buyers and sellers
If you’re watching the Atlanta real estate market with plans to buy or sell a home, you might be wondering, What exactly is going on here? After a two-year pandemic boom that saw homebuyers tripping over themselves to line the pockets of sellers, rising interest rates are finally pumping the brakes on the frenzy—more than a typical end-of-summer slowdown. Houses are sitting on the market longer, inventory doesn’t feel as scant, buyers seem less likely to sign away their firstborn to win a bidding war. Now, you’re a lot less likely to encounter a bidding war at all. (The latest report from Redfin marks the first year-over-year increase in “stale” inventory—houses that have been on the market for more than 30 days—since the beginning of the pandemic.) As the market cools off but rates rise, what does a slower climate mean for you if you’re looking to buy or sell?
$800M entertainment complex planned for Clayton County
A commercial property development firm is set to unveil renderings Friday of a new $800 Million entertainment complex in Clayton County. Located on Jonesboro Road, the entertainment complex will span 26 acres and is described as “futuristic” and “state-of-the-art”. The complex will address the need for...
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
Washington Examiner
Georgia's Fulton County will avoid state election takeover before midterm elections
The potential for the Georgia State Elections Board to overtake elections in Fulton County won't happen until a performance review is completed after the November midterm elections, according to legal counsel for the state secretary of state's office. Considerations by the state to install an interim superintendent that would have...
Kennesaw homeowners frustrated over nuisance property inviting insects and rodents to neighborhood
KENNESAW, Ga. — It’s an eyesore Jennifer Duffee said she and her neighbors have been dealing with for several years. “I’ve seen foxes come from his yard, there’s coyotes,” she said. She is referring to an overgrowth of grass that she said is so bad,...
accesswdun.com
UNG opens Cottrell Center for Business, Technology and Innovation
Students on the University of North Georgia's Dahlonega campus now have access to the state-of-the-art Cottrell Center for Business, Technology and Innovation. The nearly 90,000-square-foot, four-story facility, is the new home for the Mike Cottrell College of Business. It was partially funded with a $10 million gift from Mike and Lynn Cottrell, along with about $21.8 million in state funding.
CBS 46
Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources that could help
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Folks from all walks of life run into serious problems, and since 2016, consumer reporter Harry Samler has been helping metro Atlantans with everything from wage disputes and scams to debt collection and rental issues. Over the years, Better Call Harry has helped recover $4 million in damages and refunds to consumers.
fox5atlanta.com
Deadline fast approaching for Black women's financial aid program
ATLANTA - Time is running out for Black women in College Park to apply to a new financial assistance program that could give each of them more than $20,000-- no questions asked. It's a new expansion of the largest guaranteed income program in the southeast called "The Gro Fund," but...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
atlinq.com
Grand Opening at John A. White Park Unveils Historic Golf Course with Major Facelift
A new and improved John A. White Golf Course reopened to public fanfare Friday, August 19, 2022 after a months-long renovation and beautification project sponsored by the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA). We’re extremely proud of the improvements we’ve made at this important and historic...
accesswdun.com
Joseph "Joe" Leon Grizzle
Memorial Park Riverside Chapel announces the passing of Mr. Joseph “Joe” Leon Grizzle, age 68, lifetime resident of Hall County, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the funeral home. Pastor Don C. Allen and Pastor Jacob Jeffords will officiate.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire
Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. As crews tried to battle the blaze from the inside of the...
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
accesswdun.com
Obituaries & Related Stories
Kathy Jean Price Etris, age 67 of Homer, GA passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Born on April 17, 1955 in Fulton County, GA, Mrs. Etris was the daughter of the lat ... lenda Ward Hannas, 78, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on August 25, 2022. Mrs. Hannas was born August 25, 1944 to the late Broughton and Bessie Ward. Glenda was a lo ...
'That's my safety, that's my life' | East Point residents concerned their key opens their neighbor's apartments, too
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents of an East Point apartment complex found out this week that their very own front door can be unlocked by their neighbors' keys. One key can unlock several homes at the complex along Church Street. This is also unlocking fears of safety for residents like 69-year-old Linda Dean. For the sake of residents' safety, 11Alive has chosen not to name the complex.
