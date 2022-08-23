Read full article on original website
S P
3d ago
May have???? She has all but admitted it. If her daughter failed the testing multiple times, why would she get involved 🤔 except for cronyism and political privileges...If it is proven....LOCK HER UP!
Reply(1)
6
Related
GOP super PAC cuts Senate ad spending in Arizona and Alaska
The Senate GOP's top super PAC is cutting millions in ad spending in the hotly contested Arizona Senate race, as well as the Alaska Senate race, as it looks to shore up Republicans' chances of taking control of the chamber. Senate Leadership Fund, a group aligned with Senate Minority Leader...
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots in November election
PHOENIX — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor, and...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Newsom donates $100K to DeSantis' opponent in Florida governor's race: 'I don't like bullies'
"Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor." California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's donating $100,000 to Ron DeSantis' opponent in Florida's gubernatorial election in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump-backed candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at Army War College
PHILADELPHIA — Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters. The previously unreported photo, released by the...
Woman carrying fetus without a skull to seek abortion in another state following Louisiana ban
A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion even though doctors told her that her baby had a rare birth defect and would not survive. Nancy Davis said she found out 10 weeks into her pregnancy that her unborn child had a condition called Acrania, where the fetus' skull does not form inside the womb. The Fetal Medicine Foundation said a baby born with this "lethal condition" does not survive past the first week.
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
NBC News
O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the state's new law banning most abortion, which went into effect this week. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
GOP state senator in Colorado switches parties, cites election conspiracy theories
DENVER — Citing alarm toward the Republican Party’s widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, a moderate GOP Colorado state senator has switched his affiliation to Democrat, enhancing that party’s prospects to retain its majority in the chamber in the November midterms. Kevin Priola, who represents Adams County...
Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Kansas abortion vote recount confirms original result, leaving election denier and GOP activist $120,000 bill
A recount of Kansas' landslide abortion vote left the result unchanged on Sunday. A GOP anti-abortion activist and an election denier are now liable for the recount's $120,000 cost. One said he would not pay for one of the counties re-counted, saying officials made a mistake. A $120,000 recount of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
A federal judge in Texas threw out the state’s ban on people between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The challenge...
Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect
On the steps of the Louisiana state house today, one pregnant woman explained how her local hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her baby having a lethal condition. Lousiana has very strict abortion laws and doctors could face possible prison time for breaking them.Aug. 26, 2022.
Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race
MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Texas anti-abortion group official arrested for allegedly soliciting a child
An official for an anti-abortion advocacy organization in Texas was arrested earlier this month for allegedly soliciting a child for sex, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News. Lucas Bowen, 33, the now former political director for Texas Right for Life, was arrested on Aug. 3 for "knowingly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC News
Florida Governor Primary Election Results
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids
A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
Puerto Rico will investigate any use of force during protests over power company
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday said all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated. The announcement comes after media organizations denounced police who in one video appear...
thecentersquare.com
Texas comptroller directs state agencies to divest from companies that are promoting ESG
(The Center Square) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has directed six state agency systems to identify if they are using, and then divest from, nearly 350 individual investment funds and 10 financial companies that are boycotting Texas energy companies and promoting ESG. The comptroller is required by state statute...
NBC News
446K+
Followers
53K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10