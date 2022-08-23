Magnolia football team looking for faster start in 2022

By Kyle Sutherland

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Magnolia Panthers from the 5A-South Conference.

Magnolia Panthers

HEAD COACH

Mark King, fourth season, 21-13 record

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 6-6

Conference Record: 5-1, second in 5A South

Playoffs: Def. Valley View 42-14; Lost to Pulaski Academy 56-25 in Quarterfinals

KEY DEPARTURES

RB Kendrick “Bug” Carey, all-state

RB Deraylen Williams, all-state

OL Peyton Creech

OL/DL Jadan Cole, all-state, SAU signee

K Jay Todd Baker, all-state, SAU signee

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior QB Dalen Blanchard - Blanchard returns under center for his final season to lead the flexbone attack after rushing for 858 yards and 7 touchdowns a year ago.

Senior FB/LB Jase Carter - Though he did not play football last season, Carter brings experience after starting both ways as a sophomore.

Senior RB/DB Garrion Curry - Curry had a big sophomore season running for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Junior RB/SS Dakota Dismuke - Dismuke returns after heavily contributing as a sophomore.

Senior RB Ke’erian Smith - Smith focused on basketball the previous two seasons but expects to contribute in a deep backfield with his athleticism.

Senior OL John O’Dell - Odell took over at center in Week 2 of last year and the offense really started clicking from that point on.

Senior OL Darius Davis - Davis is a two-time all-conference player at guard.

Senior OL Colin Herold - Herold is back for his final high school season as a three-year starter.

Junior OL/DL Haygen Smelser - Smelser returns after starting at tackle as a sophomore.

Senior OL/DL Connor Chamberlain - Chamberlain was hoping to really step up and make a name for himself last year but a broken ankle hindered that.

Senior DE/RB Ryder Jackson - Jackson is known for his speed as well as his solid abilities at playing both defensive end and linebacker depending on the situation.

Senior DE Demarion Wesson - Wesson impressed during his junior year thriving in the Panthers’ defense and has earned an offer from SAU.

Junior DL/LB Kevin Carter - Carter impressed prior to his sophomore season and earned a starting gig.

Senior DL Amarion Stephenson - Stephenson struggled through an injury at the back half of last season and will play along the defensive line in 2022 after moving from linebacker.

Senior LB/FB Fred Davis - Davis took over a linebacker spot last fall and returns for his final season.

Junior CB Kemarion Burton - Burton returns to help lead a seasoned secondary after earning a starting nod as a sophomore.

Senior DB/RB Devin Dunn - Dunni returns in the secondary and should also see time on offense.

Senior DB Jacob Hebert - Hebert is a returning all-state full-time defensive player but will also be expected to play some at running back.

Junior DB/WR Malvin Cross - Cross will man one of the corner spots in the secondary and should also contribute at receiver.

Sophomore K/P Bradon Sanchez - With the departure of Baker, Sanchez will handle the kicking and punting duties.

OUTLOOK

Offensive struggles along with a tough schedule played a major part in Magnolia’s 0-4 start, but the Panthers were able to regroup and win six of their final eight games before falling to eventual state champion Pulaski Academy in the quarterfinals.

Though star slotbacks Carey and Williams are gone, along with SAU signees in defensive lineman Cole and kicker Baker, The Panthers return a plethora of offensive skill production and a tough offensive line, though questions do remain on the defensive side.

Blanchard and Curry will be the key pieces leading the offensive attack after combining for over 2,000 rushing yards. Coach King expects to have a deep backfield with multiple players back who earned game reps in 2021, plus some who took time off from football but previously contributed to the team. With a plethora of depth to go with the guys up front, it should make this Panther offense a tough out for anyone in the revamped 5A-South.

It could be a work in progress defensively, but with proven players including Wesson and Hebert leading the way, the Panthers should be able to get things clicking well before conference play begins.

The defensive front has multiple returners, and many who were key reserves, with Jackson and Wesson. Jackson, Carter, and Stephenson have experience both on the line as well as linebacker in King’s 3-3 scheme. Davis also returns after starting in 2021.

Panthers 2021 defensive MVP Hebert leads a very talented secondary that also features returning starters Burton, Dunn, and Cross.

COACH SAID

“Offensively, we lost a lot of production Deraylen and Kendrick, but we got a lot of production coming back. We have a 1,200-yard running back, a 900-yard quarterback coming back, and a lot of young guys who have got a lot of playing time. We feel really good about our offense, especially our skill guys. Defensively we are going to be undersized, but we are going to put eleven guys on the field who can run and we will be able to fly to the football so we feel pretty good about that.”

- Mark King