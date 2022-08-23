ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'The Pistons Pulse': Official stat predictions: What to expect from key guys this year

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

Producer: Wes Davenport

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari go on the record (with plenty of time to change their minds) on what to expect from the core Pistons this upcoming season - everyone from Cade Cunningham to Killian Hayes to Jaden Ivey.

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

PISTONS SCHEDULE TAKEAWAYS:First half full of road games, back-to-backs

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy