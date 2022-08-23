ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

St. Charles' Pete DeSocio named central Ohio high school football Player of the Week

By From staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

St. Charles senior running back Pete DeSocio nearly equaled his 2021 rushing output on opening night.

After rushing for 305 yards last season as the Cardinals went 2-7 , DeSocio finished with 266 yards on 40 carries Aug. 18 as St. Charles defeated host Centennial 48-28 .

DeSocio scored on runs of 2, 12, 11, 9 and 3 yards and returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. His performance earned him our Player of the Week honor for Week 1.

Week 1: Central Ohio high school football scores, recaps

DeSocio was a runaway winner with the weekly honor, receiving seven of nine staff votes. The other votes went to Grove City quarterback Matthew Papas and Olentangy Orange quarterback Michael Clouse.

St. Charles: Senior leadership critical as Cardinals seek first winning season since 2013

Papas completed 24 of 43 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns in a 35-28 overtime win over Dublin Scioto on Aug. 19. That same night, in his first start at quarterback, Clouse was 14-for-19 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns as Orange beat Hilliard Darby 22-21.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: St. Charles' Pete DeSocio named central Ohio high school football Player of the Week

#High School Football
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

