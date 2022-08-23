St. Charles' Pete DeSocio named central Ohio high school football Player of the Week

St. Charles senior running back Pete DeSocio nearly equaled his 2021 rushing output on opening night.

After rushing for 305 yards last season as the Cardinals went 2-7 , DeSocio finished with 266 yards on 40 carries Aug. 18 as St. Charles defeated host Centennial 48-28 .

DeSocio scored on runs of 2, 12, 11, 9 and 3 yards and returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. His performance earned him our Player of the Week honor for Week 1.

DeSocio was a runaway winner with the weekly honor, receiving seven of nine staff votes. The other votes went to Grove City quarterback Matthew Papas and Olentangy Orange quarterback Michael Clouse.

Papas completed 24 of 43 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns in a 35-28 overtime win over Dublin Scioto on Aug. 19. That same night, in his first start at quarterback, Clouse was 14-for-19 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns as Orange beat Hilliard Darby 22-21.

