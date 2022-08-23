NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was taken to hospital following a crash. The officer, who has not been named, was off duty but going to an “off duty assignment” when the crash occurred, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

