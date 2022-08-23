Read full article on original website
Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Raising Cane’s is planning to open its first Michigan location in early October. It’s located at MAC Street and East Grand River Avenue right in the heart of MSU’s campus. The restaurant chain is best known for its chicken and secret sauce....
Now Desk: Afternoon showers possible, a cheer squad for all, and a dog goes from rescue to royalty
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shows us the chances of spotty showers for the first night of high school football. The top trending headlines of the day are highlighted, including why a government website crashed, students return to Oxford High School for the new school year, a cheer squad for everyone, and how you can help Make An Impact for animals in need. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
Benefits restored for thousands of crash victims in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 18,000 people who have suffered catastrophic injuries in car crashed are celebrating a victory. The Court of Appeals announced its decision to restore unlimited medical coverage for people hurt before a 2019 state law took effect. This legal victory not only helps those who...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern...
DNR urges waterfowl hunters to use caution, expects fall avian influenza surge
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks all hunters to be observant and careful when harvesting and handling wild birds, due to the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. Although the rate of positive HPAI detections has slowed this summer, a recent uptick...
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
In My View: The number one issue facing high school sports
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You think colleges have difficulty these days with athletes and their eligibility with the transfer portal and NIL issues?. It’s an issue for the high schools for nearly 100 years since the Michigan High School Athletic Association was formed. Every year coaches and students illegally transfer and every year the MHSAA tries to crack down on the cheaters, this year especially.
Federal funding restored for neglected, abused kids in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The day started with panic and ended with a sigh of relief for child advocacy programs in Michigan. They thought they were losing critical funding to investigate child abuse case and offer services to victims. Thousands of child physical and sexual abuse investigation were in jeopardy...
After scare, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan will stay funded through next year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All Children’s Advocacy Centers paid for by the Victims of Crime Act will continue to be funded through next year, after an anticipated drop in funding was cancelled. Children’s Advocacy Centers offer a variety of services to children who are victims of abuse or neglect,...
Long-term victims of car crashes win key Michigan insurance decision
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan appeals court has issued a major ruling affecting long-term victims of car crashes. The court says changes in auto insurance law can’t be applied retroactively to people who were severely injured before summer 2019. It’s a victory for people who are still recovering and their care providers.
Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
Officials: Mysterious illness identified as canine parvovirus
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Additional testing conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has revealed a mysterious illness killing dogs in Michigan is canine parvovirus. The dogs that died from the illness did not have a history of complete...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a trooper, a deputy and several Good Samaritans try to rescue a driver from a fiery crash. According to authorities, the crash happened Monday just before 1 p.m. on West River Road, near Horton Road in...
Okemos suffers blowout loss to Mason in season opener
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs opened the new season in their home stadium with a more than convincing 69 to 0 victory over Okemos. A.J. Martel got the Bulldogs rolling, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 59-yard run. Martel would score again later in the...
Game of the Week: DeWitt stays undefeated at Big House with win over Haslett
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - After a five-year hiatus, DeWitt and Haslett renewed their storied rivalry Thursday at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Haslett wasted no time getting to work, as junior Nakai Amachree took the game’s opening kickoff, channeling his inner Desmond Howard on the field of the Wolverines, running it back 95 yards to open up the scoring.
Scammers take money from grieving mother burying son: ‘I’m sitting here crying’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A mother in Louisiana says she is dealing with the impossible of not only burying her son but getting swindled out of money in the process. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a phony insurance company that took money from her that she needed to pay for her son’s funeral.
Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Virginia couple is being remembered as pillars of their community after they were killed in a head-on crash during a trip to Hawaii this week. KHNL/KGMB reports Ron and Michelle Hartman died Monday afternoon in a crash on the Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku. Relatives said...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Testimony of Meadows, Powell sought in Ga. election probe; Kemp fights subpoena
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
