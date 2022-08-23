ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
MICHIGAN STATE
AG Nessel: Beware of student loan forgiveness scammers

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief announced recently by the Biden Administration. AG Nessel encourages residents to follow these tips to avoid scams...
MICHIGAN STATE
DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Friday Night Football Fever: August 25 MHSAA Opening Night

It's a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football Fever for the beginning of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football season. Watervliet at Brandywine, 7 p.m. Saugatuck at Buchanan, 7 p.m. Allegan at Cassopolis, 7 p.m. Benton Harbor at Lawton, 7 p.m. South Haven at Dowagiac, 7 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
Construction on new Comstock Elementary School is complete

COMSTOCK, Mich. — A building serving the Comstock community as a middle school for nearly 50 years transformed into the district's new elementary school. Comstock Public Schools celebrated major renovations Wednesday on Northeast Middle School. District leaders said they combined two elementary schools into one and choose the middle school as its new site.
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI

