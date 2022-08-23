Read full article on original website
WWMT
Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
WWMT
Michiganders encouraged to apply for state credit to help with heating expenses
LANSING, Mich. — Home heating credit is available for low to moderate income residents across the state to apply before Sept. 30, according to Community Economic Development Association of Michigan. The credit is expected to be allocated to provide qualified homeowners and renters in Michigan with heating expenses assistance.
WWMT
Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut
A $6.5 million dollar federal budget reduction came as a surprise to more than 30 non-profit agencies in Michigan that provide free or discounted treatment to the victims of child abuse and neglect and their non-offending family members. For almost 40 years, the funding the agencies were expecting has come...
WWMT
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
WWMT
Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on importance of up-to-date vaccinations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders with the Kalamazoo County Humane Society give recommendations to dog owners in response to the recent parvovirus outbreak in Michigan. Parvo: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. The outbreak has been throughout Northern Michigan, and there has not been reported...
WWMT
AG Nessel: Beware of student loan forgiveness scammers
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief announced recently by the Biden Administration. AG Nessel encourages residents to follow these tips to avoid scams...
WWMT
More pet parents concerned after parvo outbreak, as vet clinics battle staffing shortages
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A deadly virus that has killed dozens of dogs in Michigan has been confirmed as canine parvovirus. The reported symptoms of vomiting and bloody stool emulated the symptoms of parvo, but initial screenings had come back negative. After being sent for lab testing, the virus was in fact confirmed to be parvo.
WWMT
DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
WWMT
Friday Night Football Fever: August 25 MHSAA Opening Night
It's a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football Fever for the beginning of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football season. Watervliet at Brandywine, 7 p.m. Saugatuck at Buchanan, 7 p.m. Allegan at Cassopolis, 7 p.m. Benton Harbor at Lawton, 7 p.m. South Haven at Dowagiac, 7 p.m.
WWMT
Construction on new Comstock Elementary School is complete
COMSTOCK, Mich. — A building serving the Comstock community as a middle school for nearly 50 years transformed into the district's new elementary school. Comstock Public Schools celebrated major renovations Wednesday on Northeast Middle School. District leaders said they combined two elementary schools into one and choose the middle school as its new site.
