wgel.com

Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Gubernatorial candidates attend ag legislative forum

Two candidates for Illinois governor addressed the move to renewable energy and other issues Wednesday during a legislative forum. The Illinois Farm Bureau invited Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey to a farm near Lexington. The two appeared at separate times. Both were asked about Illinois' direction with renewable...
ILLINOIS STATE
abc12.com

11-month-old hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl in Missouri, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- Charges were filed against two people after a 11-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl in north St. Louis County in early August. Destini McConnell, 21, and Jerome Jones, 22, are facing child endangering charges. Both are being held on a $100,000 bond. On August 11,...
KSDK

Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair

The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democrat primary. Brady spoke during the GOP...
ILLINOIS STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit

ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
WAND TV

Litchfield ambulance flips on roof while enroute to assist medical aid dispatch

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-A Litchfield ambulance was enroute to assist with a medical call when they became involved in a wreck and rolled their vehicle on its roof. According to the Litchfield Fire Department Ambulance, at approximately 12:46 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Ambulance 817 responded from the Westside Fire Station northbound on Old Route 66 to assist Ambulance 816 on medical call.
ktvo.com

Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres.
FLORISSANT, MO

