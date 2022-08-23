Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
KMOV
Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting
EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
KMOV
Leaders mulling over businesses to fill potential U.S. Steel void in Granite City
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - Political leaders in Illinois are fielding potential businesses to come to Granite City if U.S. Steel closes its blast furnace facility. In June, U.S. Steel announced it plans to sell and repurpose its blast furnaces for nearby SunCoke Energy to use. U.S. Steel said it would result in 950 of its employees losing jobs.
advantagenews.com
Gubernatorial candidates attend ag legislative forum
Two candidates for Illinois governor addressed the move to renewable energy and other issues Wednesday during a legislative forum. The Illinois Farm Bureau invited Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey to a farm near Lexington. The two appeared at separate times. Both were asked about Illinois' direction with renewable...
Scammers pose as police calling to demand money
Sheriff's departments from Missouri and Illinois warned the public about scam artists pretending to be deputy sheriffs.
abc12.com
11-month-old hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl in Missouri, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- Charges were filed against two people after a 11-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl in north St. Louis County in early August. Destini McConnell, 21, and Jerome Jones, 22, are facing child endangering charges. Both are being held on a $100,000 bond. On August 11,...
edglentoday.com
ISP Continues Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence Through Firearms Enforcement Blitz
EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a firearms enforcement blitz with details in all 102 counties across the state from June 16 through July 31, 2022. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
KSDK
Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
Recent uptick in marijuana dispensary burglaries in St. Louis
Police are investigating numerous marijuana dispensary break-ins across the St. Louis region. The latest incident happened Thursday morning when the suspects were shooting at people who saw them breaking in.
KMOV
2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
Scammer posing as real Illinois officer demands money
The officer is real but someone is his name to make fake demands and threats.
KMOV
Community reacts after Rockwood School Board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race theory in...
advantagenews.com
Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair
The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democrat primary. Brady spoke during the GOP...
mycouriertribune.com
Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit
ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
St. Louis warrant reset, job fair set for Friday, plus relief on utility bills
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair in downtown on Friday. The event will give individuals an opportunity to reset the date of certain qualifying outstanding municipal warrants in St. Louis City, as well as qualifying low-level felonies such as child support.
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
WAND TV
Litchfield ambulance flips on roof while enroute to assist medical aid dispatch
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-A Litchfield ambulance was enroute to assist with a medical call when they became involved in a wreck and rolled their vehicle on its roof. According to the Litchfield Fire Department Ambulance, at approximately 12:46 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Ambulance 817 responded from the Westside Fire Station northbound on Old Route 66 to assist Ambulance 816 on medical call.
ktvo.com
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres.
