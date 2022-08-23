ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary

If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary....
CATSKILL, NY
3 Things we Love About Wawarsing, NY

Cheap gas, hiking, and one place you don't want to ever end up at. The town of Wawarsing, located in Ulster County might just be one of our Hudson Valley towns that have a bunch of things that you might not be aware of. To start, I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us are always on the lookout for cheap gas, right?
WAWARSING, NY
Dutchess County, NY
New York City, NY
Dutchess County, NY
New York State
Rhinebeck, NY
Greene, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Rhinebeck, NY
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday

Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
EAST DURHAM, NY
Highly-Anticipated Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest Event Returns

Break out the lederhosen! Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns in September. For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of, and education to the public about Germany and German American Heritage and Culture. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area, and Townsquare Media is always happy to be a part of it as a media sponsor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses

Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
MILLERTON, NY
Is This the Hudson Valley’s Funniest Road Sign?

I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site

The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed

A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
NEWBURGH, NY
