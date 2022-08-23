Read full article on original website
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Book Sale Will Help Food Pantry In Gardiner, New York
Back-to-School season has a lot of us talking about books. It is time to get the kids the books they need for class but it is also a great time to put together your Fall reading list. Those chilly nights are coming when you are gonna want to cuddle up with a good book.
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and...
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary
If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary....
3 Things we Love About Wawarsing, NY
Cheap gas, hiking, and one place you don't want to ever end up at. The town of Wawarsing, located in Ulster County might just be one of our Hudson Valley towns that have a bunch of things that you might not be aware of. To start, I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us are always on the lookout for cheap gas, right?
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday
Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
Historic Venue Hosts Harvest Festival In Bethel, New York
Living in the Hudson Valley we are so lucky that we get to enjoy so many seasonal events. As summer ends and we roll into Fall we have a lot to look forward to especially when it comes to Harvest events. We may not be ready for Summer to end...
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, each one of us knows the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and...
Beloved Hudson Valley Farm Remains Open After Devastating Fire
A popular farm in the Hudson Valley has no plans to close following a devasting fire. Barton Orchards is remaining open, despite Monday's fire on their property. On Facebook, officials announced crops can be picked this weekend and the farm will open on Friday, Sept. 2. Barton Orchards in Poughquag,...
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York
What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
Highly-Anticipated Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest Event Returns
Break out the lederhosen! Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns in September. For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of, and education to the public about Germany and German American Heritage and Culture. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area, and Townsquare Media is always happy to be a part of it as a media sponsor.
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
Nature Museum to Hold Butterfly Day in Cornwall, New York
What do you really know about butterflies? We know they start out as caterpillars and then along the way they morph into these beautiful creatures with wings but there is so much more to the life of these winged marvels. The Hudson Highland Nature Museum (HHNM) has an event scheduled...
Is This the Hudson Valley’s Funniest Road Sign?
I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site
The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed
A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
The Hudson Valley Is About To Be Hopping As Colleges Welcome Incoming Classes
If you've noticed a bit more activity in the area, more cars on the roads, busier than usual in your regular coffee spot, or a general uptick in people in the area, you aren't alone and here's why. Hudson Valley colleges are preparing for the start of another academic year.
