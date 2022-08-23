ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
AUBURN, KS
Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
TOPEKA, KS
Teen faces attempted-murder charge in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of shootings that occurred in Manhattan in June and July and have made an arrest. Junction City Police arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City on August 11, according to a statement from the Riley County Police Department. According to...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Police find stolen property, firearms and drugs at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust. On Monday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1700 Block SE Morrison Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
