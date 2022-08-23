Read full article on original website
8/26/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of RPI’s Institute for Data, Artificial Intelligence and Computing Jim Hendler, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
What New York Democratic Party head Jay Jacobs saw in Tuesday's primary results
In what could be a national bellwether, Democrats are celebrating the special election victory of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan Tuesday in New York’s 19th House district race over Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. Ryan will head to Washington to finish the term of now-Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. That...
NY Democrats criticize GOP gubernatorial candidate Zeldin for holding fundraiser with Florida Gov. DeSantis
New York’s Democratic Party leaders are criticizing a fundraiser to be held Sunday by Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. They say both hold views that the majority of New Yorkers find to be extreme. It’s not the first time that top New York Democrats,...
One year after taking over, Hochul is running strong to be elected governor of NY
Wednesday marks a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Once lieutenant governor, Hochul is now running for a full term in the governor's seat, hoping to become the first woman elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced...
VT Republican LG candidate Joe Benning discusses primary win and general election campaign
State Senator Joe Benning has been a familiar face in the Vermont Statehouse for 12 years, twice serving as minority leader. Among his committee work, the trial lawyer from Lyndonville has chaired the Senate Ethics Committee, the Committee on Institutions and Joint Committee on Judicial Rules. Earlier this month he...
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County
Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
Adirondack road to close for culvert repairs
The New York State Department of Transportation warns that a portion of a well-traveled road in the Adirondacks will be closed for a week in September. The DOT must replace a large culvert over the Little Ray Brook on State Route 86 in the town of North Elba. That road...
