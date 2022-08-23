ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8/26/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of RPI’s Institute for Data, Artificial Intelligence and Computing Jim Hendler, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County

Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
Adirondack road to close for culvert repairs

The New York State Department of Transportation warns that a portion of a well-traveled road in the Adirondacks will be closed for a week in September. The DOT must replace a large culvert over the Little Ray Brook on State Route 86 in the town of North Elba. That road...
