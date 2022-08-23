Read full article on original website
7News First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures heading through the weekend with return of moisture and rain chances
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Well like I had mentioned yesterday, today is going to be very similar to what we experienced on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low/mid 90s and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Given the trend we saw yesterday with the present moisture across Texoma, it will feel muggy as feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon. This evening for those going to any high school football games, or just being outdoors on a Friday night, temperatures will be in the low 90s around 7pm, cooling down to the low 80s by 10pm. This evening will also continue to see light winds and mostly clear skies.
First Alert 7 Forecast: Muggy Conditions Over the Weekend with Rain Chances too | 8/26PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Like much of this week, daytime highs for tomorrow will maintain our gradual warming trend, as highs will be in the mid 90s for most of Texoma with feels-like temps in the upper 90s due to still muggy conditions. Winds will be breezier out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Intervals of sun and clouds as we could see a small chance for rain tomorrow in the late afternoon and evening hours, but will be limited only to northwestern counties.
First Alert Forecast: Looking Ahead to the Weekend | 8/25PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s. With dewpoints in the 60s, I don’t think the jacket will be needed. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid 90s with southeast winds remaining light at 5 to 15mph for much of the day. Despite most local high schools being away for football tomorrow night, Cache does play Tuttle with kickoff set at 7PM! Conditions are looking to be in the low 90s around the start of the game with muggy conditions and light southeast winds. By 10PM temperatures will fall to near 80°.
7News First Alert Weather: Warmer and muggier conditions as we head into this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Clearer skies expected today with maybe a few summertime cumulus clouds in the afternoon due to daytime heating. Winds will be light and calm out of the northeast/east at 5-10 mph. Warm and muggy conditions today with high temps in the low 90s and dewpoints in the 60s.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Five months ago, we introduced you to pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park. Besides breaking down the in’s and out’s of the pecan industry, we’ve also been tracking the progress of his pecans, all in hopes of getting a better perspective on how other pecan farmers in the area are doing.
Where’s the Best Margarita in Lawton, Oklahoma?
Sometimes after a long day or week at work, the only thing that can kick off the weekend's relaxation is a proper sour margarita from your favorite place to have one... The question is, who makes your favorite margarita in Lawton Fort Sill?. I'm pretty sure this will scream "grew...
Southeast Water Treatment Plant reopens
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After being shut down late last week, the Southeast Water Treatment Plant is back online. The plant was shut down Friday afternoon after officials detected high levels of Manganese in the water. But with the facility up and running again, residents on Lawton’s east side should...
Altus Air Force Base celebrates 23rd annual Cattle Drive
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, Airmen from Altus Air Force Base traded in their wings for saddles, as they celebrated the 23rd year of their annual Cattle Drive. Air Force Leadership stepped off on horseback around 10 a.m., as they led more than 30 longhorn cattle on a three-mile drive throughout the installation.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Festivities on Post
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their rescheduled Alien 8k Race, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, and other upcoming festivities on post. Their Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, and will be held at...
Motorcycle wreck on Fort Sill Blvd sends one person to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle wreck in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday. It happened on Fort Sill Blvd. in front of Lawton high just before 11 a.m.. An official with the Lawton Police Department said two vehicles were involved, but only the motorcyclist needed to be taken to the hospital.
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
Interview: Lawton Philharmonic presents Classic Pops concert
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a concert this weekend, bringing popular classics from around around the world to Lawton. 7News was joined by Conductor Jon Kalbfleish who gave us all the inside details on this great event. The Classic Pops concert will be this...
Bluepeak announces partial completion of Altus fiber internet expansion
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Altus now have another option for internet service, after Bluepeak announced partial completion of their expansion of high-speed fiber network to more than 9,000 homes and business. The company is now accepting new customers n the area west of the reservoir and north of...
91st Annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion
A weekend of rodeos, parades, dancing, live music, barbeque, and entertainment is fast approaching.
Altus Police search for suspect in pawn shop burglary
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday. According to Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, police showed up to Action Pawn off 315 South Main street around 1 a.m.. The burglar broke a window on the west side of...
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home. Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs. The Blue Braveheart Project was approved...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Cameron University announces cancellation of All-State and Voice Intensive Workshop
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the cancellation of their upcoming All-State and Voice Intensive Workshop. The workshop was scheduled for Saturday, August 27 for middle-school students to prepare for upcoming school music competitions. CU Music Program officials apologized for any inconvenience to students or parents. For more...
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on Tuesday in northwest Lawton. That wreck happening just before 11:30 a.m. on 34th street and Cache Road. Our photographer on scene said a Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to...
Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
