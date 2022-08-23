Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
wbrz.com
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
One man shot, another injured in Wednesday Jeanerette shooting; warrants out
Jeanerette Police say they have seized guns, drugs and money in an investigation that started with a shooting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
wbrz.com
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight
ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store in St. Helena Parish. Joe Chaney, chief of operations for the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Last Stop Money Mart in Greensburg. Chaney...
Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers
Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on August 25, 2022, that Detectives arrested Dominick Moore, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Moore is suspected of being involved in the August 10,...
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate relationship with juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to officials. Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the...
theadvocate.com
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after man shot on N 19th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Thursday morning. The shooting call came in around 9:50 a.m. and officers are responding to the 700 block of N 19th St. BRPD says that one man was shot and his injuries appear...
wbrz.com
Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
brproud.com
Man left in serious condition after late night shooting on N. 17th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting late on Wednesday night. Officers arrived in the 200 block of N 17th St. at approximately 10 p.m. and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. That man was taken to a local...
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police released pictures of an attacker that attempted to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier in the month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a woman was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. WBRZ spoke with...
brproud.com
BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
brproud.com
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after Monday night shooting on Gardere
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting near Gardere Lane late Monday night left a man injured and shot in the leg. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Frank Parker, 50, following a shooting along Leake Avenue. Officials say Parker arrived at the home where the shooting happened and saw the male victim walking to the front entrance. Parker reportedly said "Oh, I got you now!" before firing once at the victim, returning to his vehicle and fleeing.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers
Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
brproud.com
ZPD seeks vehicle involved in theft at local Home Depot
ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department (ZPD) is searching for a pickup truck that was involved in a theft at Home Depot. If you have any information, you are asked to contact ZPD at 225-654-1922.
Comments / 1