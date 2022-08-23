ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
wbrz.com

Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
wbrz.com

Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight

ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store in St. Helena Parish. Joe Chaney, chief of operations for the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Last Stop Money Mart in Greensburg. Chaney...
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after man shot on N 19th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Thursday morning. The shooting call came in around 9:50 a.m. and officers are responding to the 700 block of N 19th St. BRPD says that one man was shot and his injuries appear...
wbrz.com

Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
brproud.com

BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
brproud.com

Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com

Man arrested for attempted murder after Monday night shooting on Gardere

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting near Gardere Lane late Monday night left a man injured and shot in the leg. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Frank Parker, 50, following a shooting along Leake Avenue. Officials say Parker arrived at the home where the shooting happened and saw the male victim walking to the front entrance. Parker reportedly said "Oh, I got you now!" before firing once at the victim, returning to his vehicle and fleeing.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
