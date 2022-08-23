Read full article on original website
WJCL
Umbrella needed at times today and this weekend
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A stalled front just offshore will continue to give us another good chance for rain this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the afternoon. The best chance for rain today will be late afternoon and throughout the evening. Rain could be heavy at times with some areas picking up over one inch of rain. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-80s.
WJCL
Umbrella needed today rain likely with downpours at times
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be an unsettled weather day. Models are showing numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with best chance after 3 pm. There will be some downpours at times with some areas picking up over one inch of rain. Lots of clouds will be with us throughout the day. The clouds will keep temperatures down into the mid-80s.
WJCL
Tracking a good chance for rain and possible tropical development
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a warm and humid day with a cold front to our north throughout the day. There will be widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with a few downpours possible. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-80s. Models are showing a...
WJCL
Inaugural Rincon Rodeo set to kick off this weekend in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — This weekend, Effingham County residents and surrounding areas will have a chance to go to the inaugural Rincon Rodeo. This event will bring some cowboy flavor to the South. The rodeo kicked off Friday and will run through Saturday, Aug. 27. If you are wondering if...
WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
WJCL
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
WJCL
High School Volleyball Scores & Highlights for Thursday, August 25
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball scores and highlights for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Brenda Munoz, 15, was last seen Thursday night on Middleground Road. Police released a photo of Brenda Friday. No additional description was provided. If you have seen her or know...
WJCL
The Frenzy: High School Football Scores and Highlights for Aug. 25 & 26
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School football scores for August 25-26 below.
WJCL
Savannah to build dozens of new tiny homes to help house the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There are more than 600 people in Savannah who have no place to call home, according to thelatest report from the Chatham Savannah Homeless Authority. That number could soon fall, however, thanks to a major investment. After experiencing so much success with its existing tiny homes...
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
WJCL
A Jazzman's Blues: Trailer released for Tyler Perry, Netflix film shot in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're getting our first look at a Tyler Perry film shot in the Savannah area. On Wednesday, the trailer was released for 'A Jazzman's Blues,' which was written, produced and directed by Perry and stars Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.
WJCL
Savannah musician writes Championship Tribute Tune for Georgia Bulldogs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It was a long wait, but for the first time since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs finished the season on top of the college football world. Now, as the Dawgs prepare to open their title defense, a Savannah musician has made a musical memento for Georgia football fans everywhere.
WJCL
Police in Savannah look to add security, possibly metal detectors after Memorial Stadium scare
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County police chief held a press conference Tuesday to address the altercation that took place atMemorial Stadium on Friday night that had fans and players running for cover. Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley mentioned several options to bolster the stadium’s security, such as to have...
WJCL
Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
WJCL
Accused Savannah dog thief arrested, suspect has outstanding warrant in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a dog in Savannah and forcing the owner to pay a ransom for its safe return is now in the Chatham County Jail. Savannah Police Department told WJCL 22 News that officers arrested Rahmeir Dixon, 27, on charges of theft in connection to the case, which WJCL 22 News first reported in April.
WJCL
New 'win-win' screening technology coming to the Hilton Head Island Airport
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — New security technology is coming to the Hilton Head Island airport. Just before the busy holiday travel season, there will be a new way to screen passengers. The week of Sept. 4, Computed Tomography, or CT technology, will be installed at the Hilton Head...
WJCL
Savannah veteran, who was once homeless, receives brand new car during USAA birthday celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Thursday, USAA of America came to Savannah and presented five cars to veterans in the area. The organization is going around the entire country celebrating its 100th birthday by giving out 100 cars to 100 veterans. One of the veterans who received a car, Tyreonna...
WJCL
Chatham County Board of Registrars agrees to expand early voting hours
SAVANNAH, Ga. — This fall, Chatham County voters can expect to see some changes at the polls. In response to community feedback, the Chatham County Board of Registrars voted Wednesday to expand early voting hours. "Today was a good day," said Savannah Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz. "Some of the...
WJCL
Motorcycle crash claims the life of a Rincon man
A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in Effingham County. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, said the accident happened at the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to McDuffie, two motorcyclists were traveling east on...
