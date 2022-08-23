ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Umbrella needed at times today and this weekend

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A stalled front just offshore will continue to give us another good chance for rain this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the afternoon. The best chance for rain today will be late afternoon and throughout the evening. Rain could be heavy at times with some areas picking up over one inch of rain. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-80s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Umbrella needed today rain likely with downpours at times

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be an unsettled weather day. Models are showing numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with best chance after 3 pm. There will be some downpours at times with some areas picking up over one inch of rain. Lots of clouds will be with us throughout the day. The clouds will keep temperatures down into the mid-80s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Tracking a good chance for rain and possible tropical development

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a warm and humid day with a cold front to our north throughout the day. There will be widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with a few downpours possible. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-80s. Models are showing a...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
WJCL

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah to build dozens of new tiny homes to help house the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. — There are more than 600 people in Savannah who have no place to call home, according to thelatest report from the Chatham Savannah Homeless Authority. That number could soon fall, however, thanks to a major investment. After experiencing so much success with its existing tiny homes...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Motorcycle crash claims the life of a Rincon man

A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in Effingham County. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, said the accident happened at the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to McDuffie, two motorcyclists were traveling east on...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

