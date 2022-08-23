ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How hugging can affect men and women

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's free and virtually guaranteed to make you feel better. In fact, it creates a biological benefit that doesn't cost a cent.

We're talking about hugging.

Turns out that hugging, while good for you, does not affect everyone the same way.

In times of sadness, and in times of joy, we reach for an embrace.

"We thrive emotionally and physically from hugs," says psychologist Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.

In fact, holding another close can be a game changer to our emotional well-being.

Dr. Albers said there is a biological reaction to a hug.

"There is a release of oxytocin. That is that feel-good chemical that when it's released, we feel bonded to those around us. There's also a decrease in cortisol, the stress hormone that pumps through our bodies when we feel stressed or overwhelmed," Albers said.

The hug results in a physical impact because it boosts our immune system and makes us less vulnerable to illnesses.

In the study by the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience, when romantic partners hugged:

"Women who received a hug from their significant other had a decrease in their cortisol level."

Which reduced their stress, but the same wasn't true for men.

There's no indication why it impacted them differently other than women are genetically more sensitive. But if you want to tell your significant other you're hugging them for their health, now you know it's true.

But, does it have to be a hug?

Actually, Dr. Albers said a compassionate touch can have a similar impact. Now, that said, a hug is best and there are hugging cautions and rules.

After a separation of any duration, a hug brings us back together.

"A hug is worth 1,000 words. It is a nonverbal way to quickly communicate support, care, and comfort," Dr. Albers noted.

The study indicated a hug can boost our immune system or reduce stress.

"If your significant other has an important meeting, a stressful day coming up, giving them a brief hug can change their stress level," Dr. Albers said.

But not too brief. There are guidelines to follow.

"For it to be very effective, it needs to be between five and 10 seconds," the doctor noted.

And there must be heart behind the hug.

"We don't want hugs to be given in a routine manner or become a chore be really present when you give a hug," Albers said.

That said, remember to:

"Be mindful that not everyone enjoys hugs."

And there are clear clues.

"If they lean forward, you know, it's great to give them a hug. If they lean back, or give you nonverbal cues that it's not okay, check-in and ask them, 'Is it okay if I give you a hug?'"

And she said if a hug is out?

"Know that touching their hand and rubbing their back can be just as effective as giving a warm hug," Dr. Albers added.

Dr. Albers also said the best approach is to ask first if you can give someone a hug. And it's also okay to say: 'I need a hug.'

So if you're facing a stressful day, should you start it with a hug?

The answer? Yes. Unless you have time for a massage, but for women, a hug test can be effective in reducing the stress of what they are facing.

