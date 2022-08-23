ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Michels ad hits Evers on Kenosha riots

MADISON — On the anniversary of the August 2020 riots that devastated Kenosha, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ campaign is out with a new social media ad hammering Gov. Tony Evers on his handling of the destructive demonstrations. The ad, titled “No Regrets,” opens with a clip of...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
wortfm.org

Updated Report Flags Proposed Bills in Wisconsin As “Election Subversion”

Wisconsin is number one in legislative efforts to overhaul election administration, according to an updated report published yesterday. The report, by States United Democracy Center, Protect Democracy and Law Forward, tracks legislative and other attempts at increasing the risk of so-called “election subversion,” which the report defines as “the risk that an election’s declared outcome does not reflect the choice of the voters.” The report breaks down different ways a bill proposed by a state legislature can do this. And according to these metrics, Wisconsin’s state legislature led the way, proposing 38 bills in the last legislative session to rehaul how the state’s elections are run.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Drug arrest in Germantown, WI | By Washington County Sheriff

August 25, 2022 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:15 p.m., a deputy stopped a Porsche Panamera on I41 near Maple Road in the village of Germantown for a traffic violation but the K9 unit hit on drugs. During the stop, the Germanton K9...
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday

MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time

(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Racine County man who committed voter fraud says he's been subpoenaed

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — The Racine County man who admitted last month to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove a point said he's been subpoenaed. On Wednesday, the group 'H.O.T Government' posted a photo on the social media platform 'Telegraph'. The photo identifies Wait as holding a subpoena and says the two people next to him are Department of Justice officers.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
