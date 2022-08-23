Read full article on original website
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
wisconsinrightnow.com
REPUBLISHED: Watch as Kenosha Arson Suspects Start Fire That Destroys Business
We are republishing articles from the Kenosha riots to remind voters what occurred that week. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul – as well as weak local leadership – must be held accountable for surrendering the city to a criminal mob. We were there. We witnessed a...
empowerwisconsin.org
Michels ad hits Evers on Kenosha riots
MADISON — On the anniversary of the August 2020 riots that devastated Kenosha, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ campaign is out with a new social media ad hammering Gov. Tony Evers on his handling of the destructive demonstrations. The ad, titled “No Regrets,” opens with a clip of...
5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight
RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
empowerwisconsin.org
Remembering the Kenosha riots: ‘It didn’t have to be this way’
MADISON — The first night of the Kenosha riots, two years ago today, was bad. But things were about to get much worse. A lot of Kenosha residents and business owners understood that. It’s a shame Gov. Tony Evers didn’t. But then again, the governor was too...
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
wortfm.org
Updated Report Flags Proposed Bills in Wisconsin As “Election Subversion”
Wisconsin is number one in legislative efforts to overhaul election administration, according to an updated report published yesterday. The report, by States United Democracy Center, Protect Democracy and Law Forward, tracks legislative and other attempts at increasing the risk of so-called “election subversion,” which the report defines as “the risk that an election’s declared outcome does not reflect the choice of the voters.” The report breaks down different ways a bill proposed by a state legislature can do this. And according to these metrics, Wisconsin’s state legislature led the way, proposing 38 bills in the last legislative session to rehaul how the state’s elections are run.
whitewaterbanner.com
People Killed by Police in WI Lower Than National Rate, But Walworth County is an Outlier (Revised)
Revision. 8/26 @ 1:10 p.m. The organization that was the primary source for this article was previously referred to as The Badger Report. That has been corrected to The Badger Project. The Banner regrets this error. According to an analysis by The Badger Project, which uses the tagline “Nonpartisan, nonprofit,...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
wearegreenbay.com
Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Mental Health Complex to permanently close as County fully transitions to community-based care
The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on August 15 that the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, would permanently close its doors September 9.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Drug arrest in Germantown, WI | By Washington County Sheriff
August 25, 2022 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:15 p.m., a deputy stopped a Porsche Panamera on I41 near Maple Road in the village of Germantown for a traffic violation but the K9 unit hit on drugs. During the stop, the Germanton K9...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time
(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WISN
Racine County man who committed voter fraud says he's been subpoenaed
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — The Racine County man who admitted last month to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove a point said he's been subpoenaed. On Wednesday, the group 'H.O.T Government' posted a photo on the social media platform 'Telegraph'. The photo identifies Wait as holding a subpoena and says the two people next to him are Department of Justice officers.
