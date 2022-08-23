Read full article on original website
Winners announced in Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
HAHIRA – The Fifth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest winners were announced at the WWALS fundraiser. Everyone had a good time, it was a successful fundraiser for WWALS, and here are the winners of the Fifth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. The winners were chosen by judges J.J. Rolle,...
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Audrey Knight Cooper
Audrey Knight Cooper, 88, of Morven, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Fellowship Home after a lengthy illness. Born in McDonough to the late Chalmus A. & Irma Alexander Knight, she has lived in this area for nearly 70 years. Growing up in the McDonough area, she soon took a job with Southern Bell in Atlanta but while visiting a friend in Morven, she met Morris Cooper in the early 1950’s. They started dating and were married on October 10, 1953, and they settled in Morven. Audrey soon started working at Barfield Oil in Hahira, then she worked at the Hahira Medical Clinic for Dr. Parrott, Dr. Acree and Dr. Dixon, in their office. In the early 1980’s she entered real estate and started working at Fann/Powers Real Estate as an agent. Audrey and her son Jeff then began Cooper Real Estate in the early 1990’s. She loved working in real estate, helping individuals and families with their housing needs while making lots of long-term friends for 32 years prior to her retirement. Audrey was a member of the Red Hat Society and was of the Baptist faith.
LHS student attends FBLA National Conference
LOWNDES CO. – A Lowndes High School student, Lauren Greer, recently attended the Georgia FBLA 2022 National Leadership Conference. Lowndes High School student Lauren Greer was among ten Georgia FBLA students. recently elected to represent the state Future Business Leaders of America Georgia. Chapter at the 2022 National Leadership...
VHS students attend Summer Leadership Camp
VALDOSTA – Eight student for VHS FFA attended the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Summer Leadership Camp with other students from across the state. This summer 8 students from Valdosta High School FFA attended a Summer Leadership Camp (SLC) at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington, on the banks of Jackson Lake. Summer Leadership Camp is open to FFA and FCCLA students from all over the state of Georgia.
Frances Aileen Ritchie
Frances Aileen Ritchie 98, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Edwin L. and Willie Rhea Peters Knight, and the widow of William C. Ritchie who died in 1984. Survivors include one nephew and his family, one niece and her family, a stepson and his family, several cousins and special friends, and the Gil Wildes Family.
Lowndes Co. I-75 bridge removal planned
GDOT Photo (Courtney Peugh): Removal of the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge over I-75 is scheduled to begin next week. It’s the bridge on the left in the photo. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this month in preparation for removal. LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will...
Glen Mullinax
Glen Mullinax, 67, of Lake Park, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Lake City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born in Quitman Georgia on July 26, 1955. Glen is a veteran of the United States Navy and had worked with H & M Bay Inc as a Freight forwarder. He had been an avid fisherman in years past and especially loved fishing with his sons, sons-in-law, and grandsons. He was known for his tremendous sense of humor and related easily with people. He was also known to have an infectious smile that in turn made others smile. Glen was of the Baptist faith.
Citizen E911 call leads to stolen gun arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A citizen’s E911 call leads Valdosta police to a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs. Offender: Andrew Ashley, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the...
