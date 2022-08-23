Read full article on original website
Department of Health warns of dengue fever case in Collier County
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease in the areas of Collier County. The health department said there is a locally-acquired case of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne illness is found in the subtropics. “There is a heightened concern...
7-foot alligator wrangled at south Fort Myers middle school student drop-off
A seven-foot alligator was wrangled during student drop-off at Lexington Middle School on Wednesday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the alligator was seen as students began arriving at the middle school located at 16351 Summerlin Road ahead of the first bell. This comes almost one year...
Gwynetta Gittens on losing her Lee County School Board seat
Changes are coming to the Lee County School Board after Tuesday night’s primary election. Gwynetta Gittens, who represents eastern Lee County’s District 5, lost to Armor Persons, who was endorsed by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gittens made history when she won a seat on the Lee County School Board, becoming the first minority in 132 years to be elected.
LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County
“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
12-year-old student arrested for mass shooting threat at middle school
A 12-year-old student tweeted out a threat to shoot up an Immokalee school and was arrested hours after he said, “I’m gonna shoot up my school.”. The minor’s Twitter had pictures of him and pictures of guns that he told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies he googled and posted. Deputies determined the threat wasn’t credible but that doesn’t mean they take it any less seriously.
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November. Tuesday’s primary settled nothing, no one won one of the three seats up for grabs on the Collier County School Board. There are six candidates running for the positions, but only three seats are available. So the...
Student charged for violent threat at Immokalee Middle School
A student at an Immokalee Middle School was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student was charged with the felony, and an enhanced...
2 Collier County organizations work to help vulnerable people find housing
As rent prices skyrocket, two organizations are helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community find a home. The Hunger and Homeless Coalition of Collier County said in the first quarter of this year, there were 65 seniors without a home, and that number is growing. “We’ve had...
School bus crash in Bonita Springs
A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle happened in Bonita Springs Friday afternoon. According to the Bonita Fire Department, the crash occurred on Downs Drive and Bonita Beach Road. There is one person hurt but it’s unknown if they were on the school bus or from the other vehicle.
Flood insurance workshop in Charlotte County
The rain Southwest Florida has seen this week is a good reminder to make sure you have flood insurance as we enter the heart of hurricane season. As you may know, where you live can determine what kind and how much insurance you need. A lot of Charlotte County is...
Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations
A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
LGBTQ children’s books at Sanibel library are staying on the shelves
LGBTQ children’s books that stirred up controversy in a library are staying on the shelves at Sanibel library. The Board of the Sanibel Public Library said it’s the parent’s job to decide what their kids are allowed to read. Last month a group wanted these books out...
Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park
A man was arrested in Chicago for voyeurism in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees with Sanibel’s Public Works...
Fort Myers Aquatic Center renovations cost more than expected
In this Gulfshore Business report, staying cool under the Florida sun can be a challenge, and keeping public pools open can be a monumental task. Public pools tend to be a big deal, especially in the kind of heat Southwest Florida experiences. Public pools can also be a big expense,...
Man arrested in North Port, accused of child molestation
A man in North Port was arrested for child molestation and traveling to meet a child on Thursday, according to North Port Police. John Stanford, 25, was arrested on charges of battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.
Cape Coral kid rescues two dogs, getting Community Recognition Coin
Young Nicholas Jenco saw two lost dogs running around his neighborhood earlier this week and knew he had to help. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, Jenco saw the animals off Santa Barbara Boulevard, known as a busy street. Jenco did catch the dogs and found an adult to...
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan gives break to SWFL students
Millions under a mountain of education debt woke up feeling a little lighter in the wake of President Joe Biden’s announcement that up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt will be forgiven if they qualify. But there’s some controversy behind the loan relief. The Florida Gulf...
Homeowners in Lee County hit with increased property tax rates
If you got a TRIM notice and you aren’t homesteaded, you might be getting priced out of home ownership. Although the market value of your home going up is exciting, there is a price you have to pay for that. It means your property taxes could go up dramatically.
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
Man injured in early morning North Fort Myers shooting
A suspect is on the loose after an early morning shooting in North Fort Myers on Thursday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. The sheriff’s office did not say where in North Fort Myers the shooting took place.
