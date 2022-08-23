A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.

