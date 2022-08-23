ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Department of Health warns of dengue fever case in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease in the areas of Collier County. The health department said there is a locally-acquired case of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne illness is found in the subtropics. “There is a heightened concern...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gwynetta Gittens on losing her Lee County School Board seat

Changes are coming to the Lee County School Board after Tuesday night’s primary election. Gwynetta Gittens, who represents eastern Lee County’s District 5, lost to Armor Persons, who was endorsed by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gittens made history when she won a seat on the Lee County School Board, becoming the first minority in 132 years to be elected.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County

“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

12-year-old student arrested for mass shooting threat at middle school

A 12-year-old student tweeted out a threat to shoot up an Immokalee school and was arrested hours after he said, “I’m gonna shoot up my school.”. The minor’s Twitter had pictures of him and pictures of guns that he told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies he googled and posted. Deputies determined the threat wasn’t credible but that doesn’t mean they take it any less seriously.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Student charged for violent threat at Immokalee Middle School

A student at an Immokalee Middle School was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student was charged with the felony, and an enhanced...
IMMOKALEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Diseases#General Health#Lcsd#The Epipens 4 Schools#Epipen
WINKNEWS.com

School bus crash in Bonita Springs

A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle happened in Bonita Springs Friday afternoon. According to the Bonita Fire Department, the crash occurred on Downs Drive and Bonita Beach Road. There is one person hurt but it’s unknown if they were on the school bus or from the other vehicle.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Flood insurance workshop in Charlotte County

The rain Southwest Florida has seen this week is a good reminder to make sure you have flood insurance as we enter the heart of hurricane season. As you may know, where you live can determine what kind and how much insurance you need. A lot of Charlotte County is...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations

A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park

A man was arrested in Chicago for voyeurism in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees with Sanibel’s Public Works...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Aquatic Center renovations cost more than expected

In this Gulfshore Business report, staying cool under the Florida sun can be a challenge, and keeping public pools open can be a monumental task. Public pools tend to be a big deal, especially in the kind of heat Southwest Florida experiences. Public pools can also be a big expense,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in North Port, accused of child molestation

A man in North Port was arrested for child molestation and traveling to meet a child on Thursday, according to North Port Police. John Stanford, 25, was arrested on charges of battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man injured in early morning North Fort Myers shooting

A suspect is on the loose after an early morning shooting in North Fort Myers on Thursday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. The sheriff’s office did not say where in North Fort Myers the shooting took place.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy