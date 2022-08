In Interviews with Flatland, Employees Share How Corporate Leaders Broke the News, Citing Safety Issues. It was a sleepy summer Monday on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza. Regulars dropped by the stuccoed Starbucks on the corner of Nichols Road. A “caramel macchiato, hold the whip” order here. A “double shot of espresso” there.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO