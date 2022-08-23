Read full article on original website
Related
Gene Autry Was Worth an Astounding Amount at the Time of His Death Even After Adjusting for Inflation
Here's a look at the storied career and eventual net worth of Gene Autry (the Singing Cowboy) at the time of his death.
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
AOL Corp
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robert Plant Told Alison Krauss of Song That ‘Embarrassed’ Him
Robert Plant said he once told Alison Krauss that he felt “embarrassed” about Led Zeppelin's song “The Battle of Evermore,” and she offered him a different perspective on it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he laughed about having involved “one or two too many,...
tvinsider.com
What We Learned About ‘What Really Happened to Richard Simmons’ on Fox
Fitness legend Richard Simmons hasn’t been seen in public since February 2014. His notable absence has become the subject of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast, and now the TMZ documentary What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, which premiered August 22 on Fox. Fellow fitness star Suzanne Somers, writer Bruce Vilanch, Dr. Phil, and more were interviewed for the 45-minute documentary, which claims to have found the truth about Simmons’ whereabouts.
'Deadliest Catch' Has Snared a New Crew Member — Let's Meet Shyanne Smith
Your youth is, of course, the best time to explore, before life creeps in and slowly tethers you to one place (physically or emotionally). Sorry to sound depressing but that's just what growing up does, and Blink 182 did not warn us about that part. What better way to see...
Guitar World Magazine
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis dies aged 48
Anstis played with the English extreme metallers from 1995 until 1999, and appeared on Dusk and Her Embrace, Cruelty and the Beast and more. Stuart Anstis, former guitarist for British extreme metallers Cradle of Filth, has died aged 48. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Confirming the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
Zach Bryan Reveals the Reason Why ‘American Heartbreak’ Was More Than 2 Hours Long
Zach Bryan‘s exceptional debut album, American Heartbreak, captured us all so intently that we haven’t been able to let it go since May. It’s 30 songs of pure poetry, emotional lyrics, and passionate vocals, and it’s very, very long. 2 hours and one minute, to be exact. Now, Zach has taken to Twitter to explain the reasoning behind his super long first album.
NME
Stella Donnelly – ‘Flood’ review: sharp, sensitive tales from a masterful storyteller
Stella Donnelly has always had a knack for storytelling. It’s part of what made her 2019 debut album ‘Beware Of The Dogs’ so beguiling – her songs taking you right into the heart of the scenes she was describing, from the bleak Fremantle pub she used to pour pints in to tense Christmas parties. Her second record ‘Flood’ shows those skills have been sharpened and refined, her tales more evocative and emotionally rich than ever before.
Barack, Michelle Obama Surprise Crowd to Introduce Doc ‘Descendant’ at Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Fest
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama surprised the audience during the opening night of the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival to celebrate their documentary Descendant. The couple visited the Friday event to introduce the film that their Higher Ground Productions picked up after its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and is set to release through Netflix later this year. Director Margaret Brown’s feature, which hails from Participant, centers on residents of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, who have a shared history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to illegally bring captives from Africa...
Muse, ‘Will of the People': Album Review
There's nothing subtle about Muse. There never has been. And that's always been part of their appeal, as well as one of the reasons their detractors have stayed away from their music going on a quarter century now. Like Queen, a band Muse has been frequently compared to throughout their career, the Matt Bellamy-led group takes a sledgehammer approach to arena-sized theatrical rock. They've never met a kitchen sink they didn't want to introduce to their songs.
Mike Rowe Celebrates His Mom’s Book Going No. 1 on Bestsellers List
Less than two weeks after his mom, Peggy, released her new book Vacuuming in the Nude, Mike Rowe took to his social media accounts to praise the new book for being number one on the New York Times Bestseller list. “Finally,” Mike Rowe declares with a snapshot with his mother’s...
Kendra Allen takes readers into the past with her memoir ‘Fruit Punch’
Kendra Allen is the author of the memoir Fruit Punch, which is about her growing up as a young Black girl and navigating through race, gender, and class. Fruit Punch touches on everything from questions of beauty and how we form concepts of ourselves, to what it means to grow up in her great uncle’s Southern Baptist church.
Comments / 0