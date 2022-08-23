Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
State Board Of Ed. Approves Transgender Bathroom Law
The Oklahoma Board of Education recently approved emergency rules over Senate Bill 615, a controversial bill Governor Stitt signed into law centered around bathrooms in public schools. Senate Bill 615 requires a person to use a restroom in public schools based on their biological sex. The state board of education...
News On 6
Recreational Marijuana Campaign Files Lawsuit Against State Election Board
Advocates for recreational marijuana have enough signatures to get the state question on the November ballot, but the stamp of approval from the Secretary of State doesn’t mean Oklahomans will see it the ballot. The campaign “Yes On 820” is now taking legal action. At first Michelle...
News On 6
Former DOC Director Speaks Out On Coddington’s Behalf Ahead Of Execution
An Oklahoma man is less than 24 hours from his execution. Governor Kevin Stitt denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington. Former DOC Director Justin Jones, who was the head of the department from 2005-2013, told News 9 he has taken an...
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Oklahoma State Fair To Offer New Food Items
The Oklahoma State Fair is right around the corner, and this year there will be new food items. Newly added to the menu, pickle pizza with a special dill sauce, cheese and dill week pickles. There's also going to be hot Cheetos loaded fries, a chicken bacon ranch waffle stick...
News On 6
Witnesses Offer Testimony After Execution Of Death Row Inmate James Coddington
Death row inmate James Coddington was executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday for the killing of 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. Following the execution, witnesses and a family member of the victim offered testimony. Coddington was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:16 a.m. on Thursday.
News On 6
Officials: At Least 5 Injured After Riding Roller Coaster At Six Flags In New Jersey
Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday. It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride. Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park...
Comments / 0