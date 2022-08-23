ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

State Board Of Ed. Approves Transgender Bathroom Law

The Oklahoma Board of Education recently approved emergency rules over Senate Bill 615, a controversial bill Governor Stitt signed into law centered around bathrooms in public schools. Senate Bill 615 requires a person to use a restroom in public schools based on their biological sex. The state board of education...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Recreational Marijuana Campaign Files Lawsuit Against State Election Board

Advocates for recreational marijuana have enough signatures to get the state question on the November ballot, but the stamp of approval from the Secretary of State doesn’t mean Oklahomans will see it the ballot. The campaign “Yes On 820” is now taking legal action. At first Michelle...
News On 6

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Oklahoma State Fair To Offer New Food Items

The Oklahoma State Fair is right around the corner, and this year there will be new food items. Newly added to the menu, pickle pizza with a special dill sauce, cheese and dill week pickles. There's also going to be hot Cheetos loaded fries, a chicken bacon ranch waffle stick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy