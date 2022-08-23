ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia is the first country to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition deal

By Anne-Marie Ostler
The General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia says it has "no objection" to the deal going forward

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Saudi Arabia has become the first nation to approve Microsoft's impending merger with Activision Blizzard.

Back in January, Microsoft unveiled plans to purchase Activision Blizzard for the costly sum of $68.7 billion. Given the magnitude of the deal, it's currently being investigated by regulatory authorities to determine whether or not it complies with competition laws.

As spotted by Twitter user Klobrille, Saudi Arabia's regulator, the General Authority for Competition, has said it has "no objection", making it the first country to approve the buyout officially. The Twitter user also posted an image of the No Objection certificate issued by the regulator in support of the "acquisition of 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. by Microsoft Corporation".

Saudi Arabia is the first regulatory authority to approve the Xbox x Activision Blizzard acquisition. https://t.co/1N9AJNosVL pic.twitter.com/8HzrHGRgnYAugust 21, 2022

The deal is currently being scrutinized by several other regulatory bodies across the globe. One of these is the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and, as reported by VGC (opens in new tab), it could potentially share its verdict sometime this month. Meanwhile, its UK counterpart, known as the Competition and Markets Authority, has launched its own investigation to "consider whether the deal could harm competition and lead to worse outcomes for consumers". It's due to give its initial decision on the matter by September 1.

Microsoft recently brushed off concerns from New Zealand's anti-competition regulators, the New Zealand Commerce Commission, saying that Activision Blizzard doesn't make any "must have" games that might prevent competition from rival studios. Also threatening to hamper the merger is the ongoing Activision Blizzard lawsuit and an investigation regarding insider trading and Activision's falling share prices which, even if the regulators give their blessing, could still see the deal not being done.

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+.

