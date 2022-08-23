Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2022
HBO Max has seen a lot of changes in recent weeks, and there will be even more changes arriving in the month of September. Most of these changes, however, come in the form of new additions to the streaming service's lineup. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its roster throughout the month of September, and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
ComicBook
Potential DC Chief Dan Lin Previously Worked on George Miller's Justice League: Mortal
Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitioning period after their big merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery is being led by David Zaslav and he's already making some big waves. Under Zaslav's leadership he's canceled several DC Comics films such as Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. The new CEO was said to be looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to take over their DC Films unit and it seems that they've found their guy. Earlier today, it was revealed that The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin was in talks to lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films arm. Lin isn't a stranger to DC Comics as he was a producer on George Miller's shelved Justice League: Mortal movie. During a previous interview with Collider (via ComicBookMovie), Lin revealed exactly why he'd be the perfect fit to lead DC Films.
Netflix Orders ‘The Perfect Couple’ Murder Mystery Limited Series
There’s another murder mystery coming to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the limited series “The Perfect Couple,” based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The series is created by Jenna Lamia (Amazon’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Here’s a logline for the project:
Matt Smith's movies and TV roles ranked by critics
The British actor has recently become popular after his appearance in the HBO "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon."
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Leah Remini’s Friendship With J. Lo ‘Hit A Rough Patch’ After Ben Affleck Came Back Into The Picture
Leah Remini’s friendship with Jennifer Lopez has hit a rough patch, because of Jen’s new husband, Ben Affleck, Radar has learned. “Lean isn’t a fan of Ben’s. They don’t get along and when you go up against someone’s partner, you always lose,” insiders tell RadarOnline.com.“Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn’t like him. Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn’t and is worried it will happen again.”However, friends of...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
Law & Order: SVU Boss Addresses Kelli Giddish's Exit Amid Fan Uproar
Fans aren't happy about Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU. Now the incoming SVU boss is addressing the actress's surprising exit. In the comments section of Giddish's Instagram post, new showrunner David Graziano responded to questions from fans perplexed and upset by the announcement. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," he wrote. "All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."
ComicBook
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is just one week away and Netflix is already gearing up for a full month of new movies and TV shows ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the full lineup of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials set to hit its roster in the month of September, and there is quite a lot for everyone to look forward to. No matter what you're into, there's likely something for you coming to Netflix next month.
ComicBook
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
ComicBook
Peacock to Become Next-Day Streaming Service for NBC and Bravo Shows
Current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows will soon be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Fans of the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live, and other popular NBC shows used to turn to Hulu in order to stream their favorite shows after they air. That will all change starting September 19th, as Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. Peacock premium customers already had access to Bravo series.
ComicBook
New Original Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10
There's a new leader atop Netflix's daily streaming charts. For most of the summer, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has been dominated by Stranger Things, as the beloved sci-fi series broke records left and right. Other big hits like The Sandman, Never Have I Ever, and Virgin River also enjoyed runs as the number one show on Netflix over the last few weeks. Now, another series joins the ranks, taking over the Netflix Top 10 and establishing itself as the streaming service's latest hit.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
Ann Margret Refused To Watch This Elvis Presley Movie After Affair
Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley had a famously close romance and friendship in life. But in his death, there are some things that she likes to keep in her “memories.”. The two stars met in 1963, just before filming began on their movie Viva Las Vegas. As the rumors go, they has instant chemistry that paved the way for a lifelong bond and a year-long affair—despite Elvis’ marriage to Priscilla.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Show Ignores The Blip
We're only two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is providing fans with updates that fans genuinely didn't know they needed about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has already been jam-packed with surprising Easter eggs and unexpected fourth-wall breaks, but it has yet to really acknowledge The Blip, the five years of disaster that occurred between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, outside of a few passing lines of dialogue about how Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) helped bring humanity back. In a recent interview with Lifehacker, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed why that creative choice was made, and argued that within the world of the show, "that's already happened and people have already moved on."
ComicBook
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 2
We're now two issues into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the Disney+ series is leaving an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The second episode shined a light on how those superpowers are effecting every corner of Jen's life, both as a high-profile lawyer, and as a reluctant superhero, and brought some pretty shocking Easter eggs in the process.
ComicBook
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
