Read full article on original website
Related
This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND
Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that’s the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. “There hasn’t been a lot of creative content...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie
The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Be Part of The Friendship Families Program of Laramie
Despite being a small town, Laramie is nationally diverse. This Fall we will have many new international students attending the University of Wyoming, and many of these students would love to participate in the Friendship Families Program - a volunteer non-live-in host family program that matches local Laramie families with international students for the purpose of friendship and understanding.
Naysayers’ noise falling on deaf ears in Wyoming locker room
LARAMIE -- No one is giving the Cowboys much of a chance in the season opener Saturday at Illinois. In fact, belief in Wyoming -- or lack thereof -- is shared by the league's media, the gambling experts Las Vegas and even the more apathetic in the fanbase. Craig Bohl's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Make-A-Wish Wyoming helps mom build adaptive bike for 7-year-old son Raylan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 7-year-old Cheyenne boy living with a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder known as Syngap 1 and epilepsy that makes it difficult to ride a bicycle recently received a special adaptive bike thanks to his mom and Make-A-Wish Wyoming. Raylan Sanderson was diagnosed with Syngap 1 and...
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
Gear up for gameday: Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- As always, I love to utilize this space each week during the season to not only give you the important info -- game time, TV channel, betting lines, etc. -- but also drop a bit of randomness on your plate. Wyoming and Illinois have never met on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 1 LaVell Edwards vs. No.2 Troy Calhoun
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 2 Kyle Whittingham vs. No. 3 Bradlee Van Pelt
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue announces first local firefighter at wildland fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue was proud to announce a historic event: their first deployment of a local firefighter to a wildland fire incident. The firefighter’s name is BC Titus Norris, who is on Type 6 in Buffalo, Wyoming, at the TW fire. Through intense networking and...
A Change for Laramie Girls Swimming & Diving, But Not Really [VIDEO]
A new era of Laramie High School Swimming and Diving starts this weekend with the first meet under new head coach Tamara Bretting. Laramie begins the 2022 season at the Gillette Relays and Gillette Pentathlon on Friday and Saturday. Bretting admitted on Wednesday that practice is definitely weird. “Not having...
Wyoming Football: News and Notes ahead of Illinois
LARAMIE -- You might have noticed a recurring theme on the Cowboys' first depth chart of the fall. This team is young, across the board. Just how young is this roster? According to ESPN, only Mountain West foes Nevada and Hawaii are more inexperienced. "That doesn't mean we can't be...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Show us your picks: Week Zero
LARAMIE -- It's officially college football season. Man, that sentence feels good to write. There are 11 games on the docket during Zero Week, including the Wyoming Cowboys traveling to Champaign, Ill., to take on the Fighting Illini. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain Time and the game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0