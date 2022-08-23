TAWAS CITY, MI – Tawas Area football needed a game-changer. Someone fresh, someone new, someone different. And along came a coach unlike any the Braves had ever seen. “When I first saw him, he walked in the lunchroom and I thought ‘What are we getting ourselves into?’” said Tawas senior Granite Barringer. “Here’s this long-haired dude who looks like he just drives motorcycles all day.”

