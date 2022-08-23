Read full article on original website
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years
Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
6-year-old girl narrowly escapes alleged abduction attempt
A six-year-old girl was nearly abducted outside her family home. She and her family speak exclusively to “GMA.”
Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched
A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
Military veteran admits to faking own death to escape charges of raping, impregnating 14-year-old stepdaughter
A military veteran and Purple Heart recipient pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to faking his own death in a purported boating accident off the coast of Alabama to escape state charges in Mississippi accusing him of repeatedly raping and eventually impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter. Jacob Blair Scott pleaded...
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
