ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

North Carolina has most lottery wins ever in 2022

By Dolan Reynolds
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkD0R_0hRlYLDH00

(WGHP) – North Carolinians playing lottery games won the most prizes ever in the fiscal year 2022 and raised $929.8 million for education programs, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

All the prizes and earnings for education result from record lottery ticket sales during the year, according to unaudited year-end results. In the fiscal year 2022, the lottery:

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.
  • Recorded $3.88 billion in ticket sales, which continues a record of increasing sales every year since the lottery started in 2006.
  • Paid out a record amount in prizes with $2.54 billion paid out.
  • Raised for the second year in a row more than $900 million for education.

The financial results show that scratch-off tickets were the most popular type of lottery game and generated 68 percent of the sales.

The other most popular games were Carolina Pick 3 with 12.5 percent of sales, Carolina Pick 4 with 5.7 percent of sales and Powerball with 4.6 percent of sales.

Retailers across North Carolina earned $266 million in commissions from lottery ticket sales.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WSPA 7News

SCDMV hosts mobile events for REAL ID before deadline

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said their mobile services will offer REAL IDS in several locations across the state prior to the upcoming deadline. The department said anyone purchasing a REAL ID license or identification card must provide their social security card and the following documents unless already on […]
TECHNOLOGY
WSPA 7News

Toy maker to expand its headquarters in Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A supplier, distributor and manufacturer of children’s toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it’s making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Ticket Sales#Lottery Game#North Carolinians#Nc Education Lottery#Carolina Pick 3#Carolina Pick 4 With#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: NC baby born with no eyes

Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for about 30 hours.
HEALTH
WSPA 7News

New SC coalition unveils recommendations for school safety measures

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A new coalition of educators, school counselors, pediatricians and others are sharing ways to improve school safety in South Carolina. The South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools, made up of the Palmetto State Teachers (PSTA), South Carolina Counseling Association, South Carolina Association of School Psychologists, Institute for Child Success and […]
EDUCATION
WSPA 7News

NC transgender inmate’s suit may be likely to proceed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender-affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her […]
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy