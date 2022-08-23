Read full article on original website
Why does I-80 so accurately divide Chicagoland weather?
Why does I-80 (a man-made thing) so accurately divide Chicagoland weather? It seems to be a pretty good dividing line!. It sure does, and it not a coincidence. Chicago forecasts often use well-known map features like highways to describe the weather because they provide well-known references. The I-39 corridor is often used because thunderstorms first reach that area as they approach Chicagoland. While I-80 is an easily visualized dividing line, there are meteorological reasons why it often delineates changes in the weather. East-west frontal boundaries often stall out along the I-80 corridor, not because of the interstate, but because the highway coincides with the south end of Lake Michigan, a feature that strongly affects Chicago’s weather, generating significant temperature differences across the frontal boundary. In the warm season, it marks the boundary between warm air to the south and cooler lake-cooled air to the north. In winter fronts often stall out in this area and help establish the rain-snow boundary.
Think it’s been dry in Chicago? You’re right!
It’s true parts of the Greater Chicago area have seen significant rains in the past week–but those rains were limited to areas west of the city. Here in the city proper, we’ve picked up 0.34″ Thursday morning at O’Hare and 0.16″ at Midway–but the overall story in the month leading up to today’s rain has been a DRY ONE in and near the city.
Showers and thunderstorms on tap for Thursday
–What a difference a year makes. We began a 5-consecutive day hot spell on this date last year with daytime each of the 5 days from August 24-28 at or above 90—and a 6th day (Aug 29) with a high of 89. August a year ago ended up producing eight days at or above 90. This August, which ends a week from today–next Wednesday at midnight —appears on track to produce just 2 with a potential third 90 if Sunday manages a 90-deg high, which isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility. To date, August 1-24, 2022, is averaging 1.9-deg cooler than a year ago.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
How far can you see lightning?
I was recently driving at night on I-65 south from Gary and saw lightning in clouds over Indianapolis, approximately 120+ miles away. Given ideal conditions, what would be the farthest one could see lightning in the distance?. William Price Homer Glen. Dear William,. Because of the curvature of the Earth’s...
Vehicle runs red light, strikes 2 pedestrians on South Side
CHICAGO — Two people were critically injured Friday when they were struck by a vehicle in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. According to police, a 28-year-old man driving GMC ran a red light in the 6300 block of South Halsted around 4:30 p.m. The GMC struck a Honda that was driven by a 54-year-old woman.
17-year-old critically wounded; 2 others injured in West Side shooting
CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two 17-year-old males and a 19-year-old man were in the 400 block of South Laramie round 2:30 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the three were possibly involved in a physical altercation when they were struck by gunfire. […]
5 critically injured after vehicle runs red light on South Side
CHICAGO — Two children and three adults were critically injured Friday in a crash on Chicago’s South Side. According to police, a 28-year-old man driving GMC ran a red light in the 6300 block of South Halsted around 4:30 p.m. The GMC struck a Honda that was driven by a 54-year-old woman. The GMC then […]
‘Real scared’: Mood somber at Schurz High School following shooting outside
CHICAGO — The mood was somber at Schurz High School Thursday following a quadruple shooting at an ice cream shop directly across the street from the school the day prior. At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street on the report of multiple people shot near the patio of La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop.
Barry Butler exhibit on display at Navy Pier
Popular Chicago-based photographer Barry Butler joined WGN Evening News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his new exhibit called “Flow – Water Brings Life to Chicago” that’s on display at Navy Pier. The 22-image exhibit “is a celebration of many of the picturesque views of Lake Michigan,...
NASA rocket launch to pay tribute to Chicago space lover who died of cancer
The first Artemis-1 rocket launch date is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.
18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
How to set up an ice cream bar at home
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice cream was started by husband-wife duo Yahya & Nataki Muhammad to share a variety of flavors with the city. They’re showing us how you can create your own ice cream bar at home. 46 E. 47th Street. 3252 Vollmer Road – Olympia Fields.
Decades-old time capsules discovered in newly renovated Tribune Tower
CHICAGO — In 1922, the Chicago Tribune co-publishers Col. Robert R. McCormick and Capt. Joseph M Patterson announced an international competition for the design of Tribune Tower. The winning entry was designed by New York architects John Mead Howells and Raymond Hood. A century later, the soaring vertical lines,...
Brian Sandalow talks Cubs, Sox, Fire on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The Chicago Sun Times writer gives his thoughts on each team with Larry Hawley on this edition of the program on WGN News Now.
Gospel artist Donald Lawrence talks upcoming concert
The Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert features performances from some of the most well-known Grammy Award winning gospel artists. Donald Lawrence joins us with all the details. The Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert August 27th at the House of Hope, 752 East 114th Street, Chicago, IL 60625. Doors open at 5pm. Get...
‘My mom was everything:’ Family grieving after woman killed, man critically injured in suburban crash
OAK LAWN, Ill. — The family of a woman who was killed and a man critically injured in a car crash spoke out Friday and expressed their grief over the tragedy. Rosio Chacon said her brother and mother were happy and dancing all night long at a family cotillion. Maria Anita Chacon, 66, was killed […]
Similar armed robberies on North Side, where group ambushes victims, reported to CPD
Three male offenders exit a vehicle displaying firearms and demand the victim's personal property.
Suburban man waits for ‘milk’ money
HUNTLEY, Ill. — Richard Jankowski sued his former employer, dairy giant Dean Foods, for illegal discrimination. In October 2019, a federal jury ruled against the company and awarded him more than $3 million. But nearly three years later, Jankowski has yet to see a dime. “I don’t even sleep...
