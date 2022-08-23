Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Mike Peralta, VP and GM, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions
In a privacy-first world, marketers must look to mobile data as more than just a tool for targeting. As mobile device usage continues to skyrocket, a better, more efficient option for digital advertising has emerged.
AdWeek
As Ad Industry Embraces First-Party Web, Media Owners Must Modernize Structure
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. The last five years haven’t changed media monetization. Subscription and advertising channels have been active for decades, but they are forcing media owners to revolutionize the way their organizations are set up to successfully face the current challenges.
AdWeek
How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Karma’s World is officially making its mark, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges couldn’t be happier. That’s because it took...
AdWeek
Media Buys Are More Valuable as Streaming Steals the Spotlight
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. It has been a long time coming, but the power dynamic has finally shifted in streaming‘s favor. Linear TV is no longer the most popular way for consumers to access content, and the forecasted ad spend in CTV is reflecting that power shift.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Pinterest Taps Meta’s Stacy Malone as VP of Global Business Marketing
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta senior director, global customer and business marketing Stacy Malone is switching platforms, joining...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Boden, Hype, Reach Agency & More
This week, we saw agencies work to strengthen their industry expertise niches with strategic hires and promotions, uniquely positioning them as leaders within their service offerings. Dive in to see which all stars joined leading agencies this week. 62Above. 62Above hired Mison Henley as its new social media supervisor. Having...
AdWeek
Will Arnett, Wondery and Amazon Amp Partner on Formula 1 Podcast
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Amazon’s audio livestreaming platform Amp announced its first-ever sports programming, under the brand Fast & Loose, premiering at the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More
It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Clif Bar Partners With Venus Williams and Outdoor Afro to Inspire More Diversity in Nature
Though the pandemic has seen a boom in outdoor activity, particularly within U.S. national parks, it has also brought further into focus a lack of accessibility and inclusivity within the outdoors industry. And while the issue is certainly not new, it’s received increased scrutiny that outdoor retailers and brands are trying to finally address, including Clif Bar & Company.
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Share a Post Using a QR Code
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Instagram now allows users to share posts using QR codes. This process will allow users to save a picture of a post’s QR code...
AdWeek
Google Topics Will Require Supplemental Signals to Succeed
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Since Google first announced Topics API, their new solution to help the advertising industry cope with the loss...
NFL・
AdWeek
Ahead of Expected IPO, Instacart Debuts Biggest Ad Campaign Ever
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. After years of developing and honing a service appreciated by shoppers around the country, Instacart has recently turned its attention to...
AdWeek
Facebook: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta recently added the Add Yours sticker to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The...
AdWeek
Fintech Revolut Invites the Underdog Into a Once Elitist Money Club
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. The realm of money can appear closed off, ruled by the elite and powerful. British fintech Revolut claims to want to...
AdWeek
A Liquor Brand’s Challenge: When Marketing a New Spirit Requires Building an Entirely New Category
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Georgette Moger-Petraske is a cocktail and spirits travel journalist and author of the bestselling drinks memoir, Sasha Petraske Regarding Cocktails (Phaidon).
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to the CultureTap Academy Program
This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Weber Shandwick’s CultureTap Academy seeks out...
AdWeek
Gen Z and Millennials Are Rewriting the Playbook on Ad Engagement
People’s relationship with media—how they consume it, how they engage with it and what they take away from it—is constantly changing. When my parents came home from work, they’d turn on the TV, lean back and soak in everything they missed since reading the morning newspaper. They didn’t have smartphones feeding them alerts and updates in real time. They didn’t have internet browsers to shuffle between tabs to read the latest celebrity gossip, breaking news or five-ingredient weeknight dinners. A lot has changed since then.
AdWeek
Macallan, Bentley Motors Rev Up Partnership to Produce the Sustainable 'Macallan Horizon'
British luxury car maker Bentley Motors and single malt Scotch brand The Macallan teamed up last year on a sustainability initiative focused on reducing their carbon footprints and changing how they source materials. The first product of that collaboration will be The Macallan Horizon, a limited-edition single malt whiskey in a novel horizontal bottle, which will be released in summer 2023.
AdWeek
Why You Need to Reframe Your Thinking About Mobile Data
Amid evolving trends and the loss of legacy identifiers, including the third-party cookie, brands and agencies are reframing how they think about data and data-driven marketing in a privacy-first world. In doing so, mobile data needs to take center stage, but not necessarily in the same way that it has...
AdWeek
Hinge Is Encouraging Users to Destroy 'Hingie' in Its New Campaign
Whether you have been online dating for years or mere months, finding meaningful connections can be difficult. Once it does happens, there’s still one important breakup that users have to anticipate: the one between them and the dating app itself.
Comments / 0