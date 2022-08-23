Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Fact-Check: Kohl’s Expected to Announce New Upcoming Closings
The perennial chain is facing substantial business challenges, and its current condition is reported to be “vulnerable.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, APNews.com, and Morningstar DBRS.
Off-Price Retail Just Made This ‘Rare’ Move
Off-price retailers seem to be taking a page out of the department store playbook after riding high on the rest of retail’s supply chain troubles. Wall Street might not be pleased when companies such as TJX report earnings this week that might fall short of estimates, though any missteps right now might just be a temporary bump in the road. With high supply chain costs eating away at margins, off-price retailers stuck with misaligned merchandise have had to further drop prices to make a sale. But markdowns also come at a cost to their margins. Now, some names in the sector are looking...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Will Walmart and Target’s Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?
With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
Even dollar stores are starting to feel the pinch from inflation
Dollar stores, as their name suggests, offer inexpensive products for bargain-hungry shoppers. But even Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which have thrived this year as rampant inflation has helped boost sales, are starting to feel the pinch of a slowing economy.
Home Depot posts record profit, revenue; sticks to outlook
Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes. Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion,...
Salesforce Stock Tumbles As Surging Dollar Clips 2023 Profit Outlook Following Q2 Earnings Beat
Salesforce (CRM) shares were sharply lower in pre-market trading after the enterprise software group trimmed its full-year revenue forecast, despite stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, amid a pullback in business spending and a surging U.S. dollar. Salesforce said its sees full-year sales in the region of $30.9 to $31.00 billion, down...
Macy's Chart Is Crystal Clear. Here's the Trade After the Report.
Macy’s (M) shares are up about 6% as investors cheer the retail stalwart's quarterly earnings results. The stock had come down hard from its fourth-quarter highs as it entered 2022, then held up pretty well through the first four months of the year. In that span, Macy’s mostly chopped...
Salesforce cuts forecast on lower IT spending, forex hit
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) on Wednesday cut its annual revenue and profit forecasts over "measured" spending from clients and a hit from a stronger dollar, sending its shares down 7% in extended trading.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cisco, BJ's Wholesale, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Cisco Systems — Shares of the networking equipment producer jumped 5.8%. The company reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday that beat estimates. Cisco also provided a better-than-expected forecast for 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond — The latest favored meme...
AMC falls after Cineworld's bankruptcy warning on day 'APE' starts trading
Aug 22 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares (AMC.N) tumbled nearly 30% on Monday after UK-based Cineworld's (CINE.L) warning of a possible bankruptcy spooked investors on the same day the American cinema chain's preferred stock listing began trading.
Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette: Challenging Quarter But Ready for Holiday
A tough, highly promotional holiday season is ahead for sure, yet Macy’s Inc. expects to meet the challenge. How will the company do it? It’s been gearing up with new merchandise strategies and fresh goods coming in for the fourth quarter, while working to pare down inventories in bloated categories lacking demand. The company also says it will have sufficient staffing to handle customer traffic, despite the nation’s labor shortage.
Now, Macy’s (NYSE: M) & Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) Slash Guidance Due to High Inventory
U.S. retailers are struggling to judge consumers’ mood over the past few quarters. The latest victims of this trend are Macy’s and Nordstrom, who chose to lower their projections for Fiscal 2022. Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have joined the bandwagon of U.S. retailers that have...
US pending home sales drop 1% in July, tumbling to lowest level since 2020
Signed contracts to buy previously owned homes in the U.S. fell in July to the lowest level in two years as rising mortgage rates and higher home prices continued to push entry-level homebuyers out of the market. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that its pending home sales...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton plunges, Tesla stock split and GDP revision signals recession
Coverage for this event has ended. Dell revenue growth slows on strong dollar, China lockdowns. Dell Technologies Inc posted its slowest revenue growth in six quarters on Thursday as a surge in the dollar and COVID-19 flare-ups in major market China offset a jump in its enterprise-focused business. Shares of...
