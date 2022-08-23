ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Eisenberg

Fact-Check: Kohl’s Expected to Announce New Upcoming Closings

The perennial chain is facing substantial business challenges, and its current condition is reported to be “vulnerable.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, APNews.com, and Morningstar DBRS.
Sourcing Journal

Off-Price Retail Just Made This ‘Rare’ Move

Off-price retailers seem to be taking a page out of the department store playbook after riding high on the rest of retail’s supply chain troubles. Wall Street might not be pleased when companies such as TJX report earnings this week that might fall short of estimates, though any missteps right now might just be a temporary bump in the road. With high supply chain costs eating away at margins, off-price retailers stuck with misaligned merchandise have had to further drop prices to make a sale. But markdowns also come at a cost to their margins. Now, some names in the sector are looking...
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
AOL Corp

Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Sourcing Journal

Will Walmart and Target’s Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?

With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
The Associated Press

Home Depot posts record profit, revenue; sticks to outlook

Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes. Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion,...
TheStreet

Macy's Chart Is Crystal Clear. Here's the Trade After the Report.

Macy’s (M) shares are up about 6% as investors cheer the retail stalwart's quarterly earnings results. The stock had come down hard from its fourth-quarter highs as it entered 2022, then held up pretty well through the first four months of the year. In that span, Macy’s mostly chopped...
WWD

Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette: Challenging Quarter But Ready for Holiday

A tough, highly promotional holiday season is ahead for sure, yet Macy’s Inc. expects to meet the challenge. How will the company do it? It’s been gearing up with new merchandise strategies and fresh goods coming in for the fourth quarter, while working to pare down inventories in bloated categories lacking demand. The company also says it will have sufficient staffing to handle customer traffic, despite the nation’s labor shortage.
FOXBusiness

US pending home sales drop 1% in July, tumbling to lowest level since 2020

Signed contracts to buy previously owned homes in the U.S. fell in July to the lowest level in two years as rising mortgage rates and higher home prices continued to push entry-level homebuyers out of the market. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that its pending home sales...
