Report: Everton Is Considering A Late Loan Move For Chelsea Star Armando Broja

Chelsea legend and current Everton boss Frank Lampard looks to bring in a new forward to bolster the Toffee's attack after a poor start to the season.

According to Ben Jacobs, Frank Lampard is considering a late move to try to bring Chelsea forward Armando Broja to Goodison Park on a loan move.

Chelsea is still very reluctant to sell Broja on a permanent transfer and could become more involved with Thomas Tuchels squad if the Blues fail to bring in another forward this summer.

IMAGO / Colorsport

After three games of the new season, Chelsea has scored three goals, none of them coming from any of the forwards which may be a worrying sign and also a chance for Broja to make a statement in Tuchel's squad once he returns to full fitness.

Everton may lose their current forward, English international Anthony Gordon. Chelsea has had two bids already rejected for the 21-year-old but looks to come back with a third attempt that could be valued at £50 million.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Gordon has expressed his interest to join the London club in order for a chance to play Champions League football and boost his odds to get a senior England call-up.

The Merseyside club has had an eye on a few Chelsea players this summer, Broja, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Ross Barkley are amongst that list that Lampard has been interested in.

