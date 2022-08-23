ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Everton Is Considering A Late Loan Move For Chelsea Star Armando Broja

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mw8Lv_0hRlXz2m00

Chelsea legend and current Everton boss Frank Lampard looks to bring in a new forward to bolster the Toffee's attack after a poor start to the season.

Chelsea legend and current Everton boss Frank Lampard looks to bring in a new forward to bolster the Toffee's attack after a poor start to the season.

According to Ben Jacobs, Frank Lampard is considering a late move to try to bring Chelsea forward Armando Broja to Goodison Park on a loan move.

Chelsea is still very reluctant to sell Broja on a permanent transfer and could become more involved with Thomas Tuchels squad if the Blues fail to bring in another forward this summer.

IMAGO / Colorsport

After three games of the new season, Chelsea has scored three goals, none of them coming from any of the forwards which may be a worrying sign and also a chance for Broja to make a statement in Tuchel's squad once he returns to full fitness.

Everton may lose their current forward, English international Anthony Gordon. Chelsea has had two bids already rejected for the 21-year-old but looks to come back with a third attempt that could be valued at £50 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHqt5_0hRlXz2m00

IMAGO / Action Plus

Gordon has expressed his interest to join the London club in order for a chance to play Champions League football and boost his odds to get a senior England call-up.

The Merseyside club has had an eye on a few Chelsea players this summer, Broja, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Ross Barkley are amongst that list that Lampard has been interested in.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
Michy Batshuayi
The Independent

Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Casemiro starts on bench

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Manchester United#Toffee#Tuchel#English#Merseyside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy