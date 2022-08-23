ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordic Council Film Prize Nominees Announced & ‘Embarrassing Bodies’ Producer Maverick Forms 141 Productions With OMG Scotland — Global Briefs

By Zac Ntim and Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
The 2022 Nordic Council Film Prize Nominees Announced

The five nominees for the prestigious Nordic Council Film Prize have been announced. The list of nominees includes Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated The Worst Person in the World , Hlynur Pálmason’s Godland , Teemu Nikki’s The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic , Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannson, and Clara Sola , directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén. The Nordic Council Film Prize, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is awarded to “an artistically significant, Nordic-produced full-length feature film with cinema distribution”. The award comes with a €41,000 cash prize shared equally between the winning film’s director, screenwriter and producer. The winner will be announced on November 1 at a ceremony in Helsinki, Finland. Last year’s winner was Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen.

All3Media-backed ‘Embarrassing Bodies’ Producer Maverick Joins With OMG Scotland To Form 141

All3Media-backed Embarrassing Bodies and 10 Years Younger in 10 Days producer Maverick UK has been folded into All3 stablemate OMG Scotland to form 141 Productions. Focusing on factual and factual entertainment shows, the Glasgow-based venture, which will have a London office, will be run by joint Creative Directors Toby Stevens, OMG’s Head of Scotland, and Maverick UK’s Creative Director Hannah Brownhill. Maverick CEO Simon Knight moved to the U.S. recently to focus on shows Stateside, following the departure of John Hesling. “As nations’ production continues to grow, Hannah and I will ensure 141 plays its part in strengthening Scotland’s contribution, backed by our combined proven track record of delivering excellent formats,” said Stevens.

Deadline

Raindance Winner ‘The Drowning Of Arthur Braxton’ Set For International Release

EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales outfit 7&7 Producer’s Sales Service has set The Drowning of Arthur Braxton, the debut feature from popular YouTube star Luke Cutforth, for international release next month in the UK, Australia, and Scandinavia via international content distributor Rights Booster Ltd. The film, which picked up the award for Best UK Feature at the 2021 Raindance Film Festival, will also be released in North America via Kaczmarek Digital Media Group. Based on Caroline Smailes’ 2013 cult novel of the same name, the flick follows an awkward, heavily bullied schoolboy from a dysfunctional home who encounters first love, mystery, and danger when...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars: Canada Sets ‘Eternal Spring’ As Its Best International Feature Entry

The pan-Canadian Selection Committee has chosen director Jason Loftus’ Eternal Spring as its entry for the Best International Feature Film Oscar. The animated documentary highlights the work of internationally renowned comic book illustrator Daxiong (Justice League, Star Wars) who, as a member of the banned Falun Gong spiritual group, was forced to flee China after police raids in the city of Changchun. Combining present-day footage with 3D animation inspired by Daxiong’s art, Eternal Spring retraces the events that precipitated the crackdown on their 20th anniversary, with eyewitness accounts of persecution and details of the fight for political and religious freedoms. Eight Canadian films...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Purple Hearts’ Producer Alloy Entertainment Unveils Film Development Slate; Includes Adaptations Of Books ‘Getting Rid Of Matthew’, ‘Pyrates’, ‘Kisses & Croissants’ And ‘99 Days’

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the success of its record-breaking Netflix film Purple Hearts, Alloy Entertainment has unveiled four new features in development, three of which are based on books that the company has developed in-house. The first film, Getting Rid of Matthew, based on the bestselling novel by Jane Fallon, follows Helen, who finally gets her wish after years of begging her lover Matthew to leave his wife. And immediately comes to regret it. Hernán Jiménez (Love Hard, Elsewhere) will direct from his own script. The second feature, to be written and directed by Chris Hazzard & Michael Fontana (Undercover, Adulting), is an...
MOVIES
Deadline

Florian Sigl’s ‘The Magic Flute’ To Debut At Zurich & San Sebastian Sets Zinemira Award — Global Briefs

‘The Magic Flute’ To World Premiere At Zurich, First Image Of Jack Wolfe In Lead Role Released Florian Sigl’s contemporary reimagining of Mozart’s opera classic The Magic Flute, which is executive produced by Roland Emmerich, will make its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival (Sept 22 to Oct 2) as part of its music-themed Sounds sidebar. The production has released a first image of Shadow And Bone star Jack Wolfe in the lead role of a 17-year-old boy who is sent from London to Austrian Alps on a singing scholarship, to coincide with the announcement. Other highlights of the section...
MOVIES
Joachim Trier
Deadline

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Winner Priyanka Cast For Acting Debut In OUTtv Comedy ‘Ezra’

EXCLUSIVE: Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka will make her acting debut in Canadian comedy Ezra, and we’ve got the reveal trailer here for you to see. The drag queen and television personality, who won the Canadian version of Drag Race in 2020, is joining the likes of newcomer Luke Hutchie, Chelsea Clark (Ginny and Georgie), Matthew Finlan (Orphan: First Kill), Zoe De Grand Maison (Riverdale) and Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do in the Shadows) in the OUTtv comedy. Priyanka, whose birth name is Mark Suknanan, made her name in Toronto’s club scene before appearing on shows such as Canada’s version of Drag Race and YTV reality...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: “Things Are More Complex Than They Appear”

Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Trump Calls For McConnell To Be Replaced “Immediately” As Spat Between GOP Leaders Widens

Former President Donald Trump, the de-facto leader of the Republican Party, today called for the ouster of his party’s most powerful elected official: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky). “Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want,” Trump wrote in a statement. “He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!” Trump calls on Mitch McConnell to step down or be replaced as Senate Republican Leader. pic.twitter.com/kAQwtccC7e — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2022 Trump’s anti-McConnell...
POTUS
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
Deadline

Courtney B. Vance Leads Cast Of ‘Heist 88’ Feature He & Angela Bassett Produce As Part Of New Overall Deal With MTV Entertainment Studios, Menhaj Huda Directs

EXCLUSIVE: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have renewed the overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios for their Bassett Vance Productions, and have set Heist 88, starring Vance, as the first feature under the new pact. Directed by Menhaj Huda (Kidulthood),the film, which is currently shooting in Chicago, reunites two-time Emmy winner Vance with his The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story co-star Keesha Sharp and Bentley Green, who recently starred alongside him in AMC’s 61st Street. In addition to Vance, Sharp and Green, Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Nican Robinson and Precious Way also star in Heist 88, which is inspired...
MOVIES
Deadline

How Social Media Is Reacting To NBC Possibly Giving Up Primetime Hour: “Bring Back Jay Leno”

Bring back the old timecode. Or better yet, give the slot to Jay Leno. As usual, social media has a cynical reaction to the news that NBC may give back the third hour of primetime to its affiliates. Besides the oft-repeated slam, “wait, there’s still broadcast TV?” many viewers turned to social media to (jokingly?) suggest that NBC bring back Leno. After leaving The Tonight Show in 2009, Leno was given a consolation prize nightly talk show at 10 p.m. It was canceled four months after it launched. Other people on Twitter cracked how it’s the beginning of “Must Cede TV.” There were also...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
POLITICS
Deadline

‘Meet The Press’ Changes: John Reiss To Take New Role On NBC News Now Show, David P. Gelles To Succeed Him As Executive Producer Of Sunday Broadcast

John Reiss is moving from his role as executive producer of Meet the Press to NBC News Now’s seasonal, single-topic show Meet the Press Reports, and he will be succeeded at the Sunday broadcast by David P. Gelles, who is returning to the network after nearly a decade at CNN. Reiss has been EP of Meet the Press for the past eight years, and will shift to the streaming series that he and Chuck Todd, the moderator of Meet the Press and NBC News political director, launched in 2020. The series will enter its fifth season this fall, with each season...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Cast Members Ashes Will Be Flown Into Space As Part Of Memorial Mission

The ashes of actors Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) James Doohan (Scotty), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Nurse Chapel), and the TV series creator Gene Roddenberry and visual-effects wiz Douglas Trumbull are headed into outer space. The ashes and DNA from the iconic actors will be part of a special “Enterprise mission,” according to space and astronomy news site Universe Today. The samples will fly “beyond the moon” on the flight, which will take place at a future date to be determined. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur mission is planning to deliver a robotic lunar lander in order to scout for NASA’s future Artemis 1 flights....
SCIENCE
Deadline

Miles Teller To Star In And Executive Produce Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ For ‘Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson

EXCLUSIVE: After an eventful summer that included the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller looks to have found his next event pic and is reuniting with a familiar friend for it. Sources tell Deadline that Teller is in final negotiations to star in Skydance’s upcoming film The Gorge, with Scott Derrickson directing. The pic is based on a  spec script by The Tomorrow War scribe Zach Dean. Skydance produced Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise and Teller and which just passed the $1.4 billion global box office milestone. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing The Gorge alongside Crooked Highway’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

XYZ Films Takes Worldwide Rights To Horror-Thriller ‘Sound Of Silence’ From Italy-Based Filmmakers T3

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has acquired worldwide rights to the English-language horror-thriller Sound of Silence, directed by Alessandro Antonaci, Daniel Lascar and Stefano Mandala — the Italy-based filmmaking trio otherwise known as T3. The independent studio has slated the film for a domestic release next spring. T3’s first feature follows Emma (Penelope Sangiorgi), who returns to her home in Italy to find out what happened to her parents, and must then unlock the mystery of an old radio that brings back spirits from the past. T3, Raffaele Rinaldi and Riccardo Scalva produced the pic, which also stars Rocco Marazzita, Lucia Caporaso, Daniele De Martino, Chiara...
MOVIES
Deadline

French Network M6 Tees Up Deception Drama ‘Serial Lover’; Banijay Series Marks First Order For Shine France

EXCLUSIVE: French network M6 has ordered a drama about a man who manipulates women and turns deception into an art form. The commission marks a debut series for Banijay France label Shine Fiction, which is co-producing Serial Lover with Amaury Fournial from Sibaro Films. Banijay Rights takes international sales. Written by Alice Den Broek and directed by Fred Berthe, Serial Lover‘s synopsis bills the show as “the story of a shrewd man who lives many different lives – a pilot, a surgeon, a broker, a journalist; developing a new personality for every identity and deceiving experts in each field. Handsome, charming, and attentive, exhilarated by...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Court Unseals Redacted Version Of Affidavit Used To Justify Search Of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Property

UPDATED: A redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the August 8 search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property was unsealed Friday. The heavily blacked-out document nevertheless showed that, in the 15 boxes that Trump’s team initially sent to the National Archives, 184 documents had classification markings, including 25 marked as top secret. Ninety two were marked secret and 67 were labeled as confidential. The Justice Department also said in a court filing, also unsealed on Friday, that their investigation of the records included information from “a significant number of civilian witnesses” who would face safety issues if their names were disclosed. The...
POTUS
Deadline

Oscars: Germany Submits ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ To International Feature Race

Netflix’s upcoming All Quiet On The Western Front has been selected to represent Germany in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. Directed by Edward Berger, the anti-war movie is a new take on the classic 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque which was also the source material for the eponymous 1930 Best Picture Oscar-winner. The film tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other,...
MOVIES
Deadline

First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive In Rebound Case Of Covid — Update

UPDATE, Wednesday Aug. 24: First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid again, in what her spokesperson described as a rebound case. The first lady tested negative on Tuesday, but had a positive antigen test on Wednesday. “The first lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” said Kelsey Donohue, her deputy communications director. President Joe Biden, who had an earlier case of Covid, tested negative on Wednesday, the White House said. PREVIOUSLY, Aug. 16: First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid, just over a week after her husband President Joe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
