ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Target Anthony Gordon Wants To Join Chelsea

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ui7oA_0hRlX2UW00

Anthony Gordon has given Chelsea a massive boost in their pursuit of him this summer by telling Frank Lampard he wants to leave the club. The 21-year old winger wants to play Champions League football, and him asking to leave Everton has put Chelsea in a really strong position.

Pep Guardiola is a fan of Anthony Gordon, but the player has told his club Everton that he wants to join Chelsea this summer.

Anthony Gordon has given Chelsea a massive boost in their pursuit of him this summer by telling Frank Lampard he wants to leave the club. The 21-year old winger wants to play Champions League football, and him asking to leave Everton has put Chelsea in a really strong position.

Chelsea are expected to bid £60million for Anthony Gordon soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtgqA_0hRlX2UW00
Anthony Gordon wants to leave Everton for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Anthony Gordon has told Everton he wants to leave the club to sign for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel wants to bring the Merseyside born winger into the club, and Chelsea are prepared to pay £60million.

Chelsea have taken academy graduates off Everton in the past, signing Ross Barkley for £15million in January 2018.

Anthony Gordon wants to play Champions League football this season, and also believes a move to Chelsea boosts his chances of being in England's World Cup squad in November.

Pep Guardiola is a massive fan of Anthony Gordon, but Manchester City have never officially made an approach, and are not expected to now.

The admission that the player wants to leave will weaken Everton's stance from a negotiation standpoint. Chelsea were prepared to pay £60million, but may even lower their bid now due to the fact Anthony Gordon has asked to leave.

Everton still want to keep the player, but are aware Chelsea are ready to take him. They will need a replacement if he does go.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Dan Burn
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Associated Press

Barcelona gets tough Champs League group with Bayern, Inter

Even when it still had Lionel Messi, Barcelona took an epic 8-2 beating from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals two years ago. And Bayern won 3-0 home and away against Barcelona in the group stage last season as the Spanish giant without Messi had its worse European season since before the Argentina great’s 17-year run in the team. On Thursday, Barcelona landed with Bayern yet again in a tough Champions League draw as coach Xavi Hernández’s team tries to avoid a second straight group-stage exit since losing Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. Still, Barcelona has since recruited former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski — the two-time FIFA player of the year who will now face his recent teammates — despite financial turmoil that has affected its ability to register and retain players.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#Everton#Athletic
The Independent

Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Casemiro starts on bench

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy