The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help from anyone with information about a hit and run crash which injured a bicyclist. Shortly before 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a 57-year-old bicyclist was eastbound on Weld County Road 54 near Weld County Road 43 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The vehicle and driver left the scene. The bicyclist was transported to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley with moderate injuries.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO