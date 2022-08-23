Read full article on original website
New housing unit permits in Colorado down 20 percent last month
(The Center Square) - Permits to build new housing units in Colorado dropped by 20 percent last month, which indicates the state's housing supply "may not continue to recover as needed," according to a new analysis. The analysis by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, found that a...
Arkansas River report for August 25, 2022
Leadville - 0.33 inch. Buena Vista - 0.54-1.59 inches. Westcliffe - 0.30-1.06 inches. Colorado Springs - 0.14-0.94 inch. For the current water year, the August report from the Governor's Water Availability Task Force indicates Colorado is still 1.75 inches below the long-term average for precipitation. Reservoir Storage. Water storage in...
New Colorado boards and commissions appointments announced
Advisory Committee to the Property Tax Administrator. The Advisory Committee reviews and approves or disapproves manuals, appraisal procedures, and instructions prepared and published by the property tax administrator. for a term expiring September 1, 2026:. Keith Alan Erffmeyer of Parker, Colorado, to serve as an assessor from a county with...
Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot
(The Center Square) - Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures - Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 - collected enough...
North Dakota lawmakers question AG's office over cost overruns, deleted emails
(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers were left with more questions than answers after building renovations ordered by the state attorney general's office went almost $2 million over budget and emails related to the project were deleted. Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness told the Government Administrative Committee Wednesday that...
North Dakota lawmakers will consider flat tax
(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Legislature will consider a proposal to eliminate the state income tax and replace it with a flat tax. Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman and Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said in a joint announcement Wednesday the plan would save taxpayers about $250 million a year.
Arizona initiative to overturn several election laws pulled from fall ballot
(The Center Square) - Many of Arizona's recent election reforms will not be on the November ballot. The Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections Act has been kicked off the November ballot following a state Supreme Court review. The Supreme Court affirmed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish's Friday...
CSP seeking help locating hit and run vehicle, driver
The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help from anyone with information about a hit and run crash which injured a bicyclist. Shortly before 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a 57-year-old bicyclist was eastbound on Weld County Road 54 near Weld County Road 43 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The vehicle and driver left the scene. The bicyclist was transported to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley with moderate injuries.
California officially requires all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035
(The Center Square) - California air regulators have set a 2035 deadline for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles, a move that will make the Golden State one of the first jurisdictions in the world to enact this increasingly-costly requirement. The state's...
