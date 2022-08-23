Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
The Post and Courier
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
The Post and Courier
Richland Two backtracks on threat of not feeding students with meal debt
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members are considering new ideas after getting an earful from Columbia-area parents over rules when students owe more than $10 for school breakfasts and lunches. The board and superintendent of the 28,000-student school district brainstormed solutions in a special meeting Aug....
The Post and Courier
SC native son returns to head state ACLU
COLUMBIA — After more than a decade away, Jace Woodrum returns to his home state as the new executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina. The University of South Carolina graduate grew up in Easley, about two hours northwest of the ACLU's office based in Columbia. Since 2010, he's lived in Colorado working at several organizations advocating for LGBTQ rights and health equity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Columbia moving forward with $21.5M Finlay Park revitalization
COLUMBIA — For years, the city has been trying to make Finlay Park in the heart of downtown a place people want to visit. With a $21.5 million funding plan in place and construction set to start next year, the project is moving forward. "We finally got the ball...
The Post and Courier
SRNS Recruitment Fair Seeks Engineers and Project Controls Professionals
Due to new demands for more staffing, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS), management and operations contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site (SRS), will hold an Engineering and Project Controls Recruitment Fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the USC Aiken Student Activity Center.
JOBS・
The Post and Courier
Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense
LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Spotted Salamander Cafe opening location on Main Street
You'll soon be able to grab the dangerously delicious Spotted Salamander deviled eggs on Main Street. Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, a well-known lunch spot that features southern classics with a twist, will open a second location on Columbia's Main Street in the space that once occupied Drip Coffee, owner Jessica Shillato confirmed.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
20-year-old killed in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot at an apartment complex on Aug. 23. Police are investigating and have not made any arrests. The ShotSpotter system detected four gunshots fired in the North Pointe Estates complex off Ripplemeyer Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. and alerted the Columbia Police Department, according to the incident report.
The Post and Courier
Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney to have jersey retired
COLUMBIA — Jadeveon Clowney accomplished things at South Carolina that hadn’t been done in a very long time, if they were accomplished at all. It’s fitting that he is being recognized with another long-dormant tribute. Clowney’s jersey No. 7 will be retired at halftime of the Sept....
The Post and Courier
5 Gamecock freshmen who should see the field after strong preseason camps
COLUMBIA — Some will have to play. That’s the nature of the game. Freshmen come to college football and none of them expect to redshirt, but most of them do. It’s an easy way for the coaches to say, “You need to get bigger, stronger and conditioned before you can get on the field, and let’s face it, we have guys ahead of you,” and still preserve eligibility.
Comments / 0