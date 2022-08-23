Read full article on original website
New article about the first “Green River” available online
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The county seat of Sweetwater County was not the first community in Wyoming named “Green River,” according to a new article on WyoHistory.org. “Crossing the River at Green River Station,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff, tells the story...
Friday Area High School Sports Report/Schedule
August 26, 2022 — The high school football season starts tonight in Wyoming. The Rock Springs Tigers will open their football season tonight on the road at Casper Kelly Walsh. All of the state’s 4A teams will be playing. In local zero-week football games for other football classes,...
I-80 Exit 142 on and off ramps, crossroad, will be closed Friday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area if...
Patsy M. Lowseth (September 24, 1938 – August 24, 2022)
Patsy M. Lowseth, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Rock Springs, Lyman, and Farson-Eden in season’s first football polls
August 25, 2022 — The first WyoPreps.com high school football poll has been released. In Class 4A, Rock Springs is ranked fifth, with defending champ Sheridan leading the way. The Tigers and Sheridan played in last season’s 4A state championship game, with the Broncs winning 45-27. Cody leads...
Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)
Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and a former resident of Brighton, Colorado. Following Cremation, a Rosary and Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Rita Jane Thompson (April 20, 1933 – August 24, 2022)
Rita Jane Thompson, 89, passed away on August 24, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Thompson died following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Internment will be in the Millburn Cemetery in Fort Bridger, Wyoming.
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore (December 1, 1958 – August 6, 2022)
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore, 64, passed away on or about August 6, 2022. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Evanston, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness. Cremation has taken place; there will be no services at his request.
Terri Lynn Daniel (February 6, 1958 – August 24, 2022)
Terri Lynn Daniel, 64, died on August 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 1, 2022, at The Latter-day Saints Church, 1250 West Teton Ave., Green River, WY. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., August 31, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 25 – August 26, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)
Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming 69 years, and a former resident of Seattle, Washington. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born on January 19, 1932,...
Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)
Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, WY.
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Brittany Gray @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p, 21+. SAT,...
Delores Margaret Smith (February 28, 1929 – August 23, 2022)
Delores Margaret Smith, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the SCM Parrish Center.
