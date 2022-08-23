ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 nonstop routes returning to Pittsburgh International Airport this fall

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRAzK_0hRlUsKQ00

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Looking to take a trip to a warmer destination in the cold months ahead?

Pittsburgh International Airport just announced the return of five nonstop routes starting this fall.

  • Southwest to Houston-Hobby, resumes Nov. 12 (Saturdays)
  • Spirit to Tampa, resumes Nov. 17 (daily)
  • Spirit to Fort Myers, resumes Nov. 17 (daily)
  • Frontier to Orlando, resumes Nov. 18 (less than daily)
  • Southwest to Austin, resumes Nov. 22 (less than daily)

In addition, JetBlue announced plans to increase nonstop service to Boston up to five times a day on select days of the week starting Sept. 8. The airline will also introduce the AirbusA220 on the route starting Oct. 30, which will increase the number of seats available.

Frontier will also increase Denver service to six flights a week from Sept. 8 until Nov. 15.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fall flights increase from Pittsburgh International Airport

In a sign of recovery for the airline industry in Pittsburgh, several airlines are bringing back nonstop routes this fall. • Southwest Airlines is adding a weekly Saturday flight to Houston and regular flights to Austin. • Spirit is adding daily flights to Fort Myers and frequent trips to Orlando.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

$1.2 Million Bad Beat Jackpot Record Hits at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- After months of anticipation, the $1,226,765.80 poker bad beat jackpot hit around 4:15 P.M. today at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. In the hand of a lifetime, one player had four aces and was beaten by another player with a royal flush yet the “loser of the hand” earned $490,708, the largest share of the jackpot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005739/en/ A record-breaking win at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: This Texas hold’em hand triggered a Bad Beat Jackpot of more than $1.2 million. (Photo: Business Wire)
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Business Industry#Linus Business#Houston Hobby#Jetblue#Airbusa220#Frontier#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s newest bank secures branch site

PITTSBURGH — Almost four months after a Philadelphia area bank said it was entering Pittsburgh, it has found the site for its first branch here. Univest Bank and Trust Co. filed an application with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities to open a Pittsburgh branch at 1501 Ardmore Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip

PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
restaurantclicks.com

10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh space museum and learning center counts down to October opening

Texas has NASA. Washington, D.C. has the National Air and Space Museum. Florida has the Kennedy Space Center. And soon, Pittsburgh will have its own tribute to space travel with the opening of the Moonshot Museum. It was announced the Moonshot Museum will open to the public on Oct. 15....
sanatogapost.com

PNC Deal Expands Local Customers’ Cash Access

PITTSBURGH PA – Thousands of automated teller machines (ATMs) in retail locations like CVS Pharmacy, Rite-Aid, Target, and CostCo stores, and Speedway fuel stations, will provide PNC Bank customers with surcharge-free access to cash under a new agreement reached between the bank and NCR Corporation. NCR operates the Allpoint...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Multiple injuries reported on Six Flags roller coaster

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — At least five people were treated for injuries after an incident on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure theme park. Five guests who had been riding El Toro, a wooden roller coaster at the park, complained of back pain after getting off the ride, WCAU reported. A park spokesperson told the station that the five people were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck

PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
125K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy