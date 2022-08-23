5 nonstop routes returning to Pittsburgh International Airport this fall

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Looking to take a trip to a warmer destination in the cold months ahead?

Pittsburgh International Airport just announced the return of five nonstop routes starting this fall.

Southwest to Houston-Hobby, resumes Nov. 12 (Saturdays)

Spirit to Tampa, resumes Nov. 17 (daily)

Spirit to Fort Myers, resumes Nov. 17 (daily)

Frontier to Orlando, resumes Nov. 18 (less than daily)

Southwest to Austin, resumes Nov. 22 (less than daily)

In addition, JetBlue announced plans to increase nonstop service to Boston up to five times a day on select days of the week starting Sept. 8. The airline will also introduce the AirbusA220 on the route starting Oct. 30, which will increase the number of seats available.

Frontier will also increase Denver service to six flights a week from Sept. 8 until Nov. 15.

