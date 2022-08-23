ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ruth Langsford’s bright-green power suit on This Morning is another high-street find

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LVsS_0hRlTzTI00

While the dream team Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield remain on their summer break from This Morning , the show this week has been left in the very capable hands of Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

No stranger to the breakfast show, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes were part of the presenting team on This Morning for 15 years, stepping down from their Friday slot in November 2020. Now, Ruth’s back and reunited with her TV ‘son’ and Big Brother star Rylan.

If you enjoy tuning in for the inspiration the presenters’ outfits provide, you’ll be glad to know Ruth is just as loved for her fashion choices as Holly, and often shares her looks on Instagram.

So far this week, she’s maintained her sartorial status by ‘thinking pink’ and donning a fuschia suit from Zara with a pink-tinted vest top underneath.

As for today, Ruth opted for another matching suit from Zara – this time in a bright-green finish. She teamed the two-piece with a pair of matching green heels from Boohoo.

With this striking hue of green dubbed one of the colours of the season, Ruth’s ensemble is a fashion-forward choice, and we’ve tracked down the exact pieces, so you can shop her look.

Where is Ruth Langsford’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Ruth opted for a bold green matching suit from Zara, with both pieces costing £79.98 in total. Ruth paired the two-piece with matching £21.25 green shoes from Boohoo, polishing off the fun yet sophisticated ensemble.

Zara basic blazer: £49.99, Zara.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zdq8_0hRlTzTI00

Ruth’s bold look on Tuesday’s show featured this green fitted blazer. Smart and sleek with its lapel collar, long sleeves with shoulder pads and front flap pockets, the blazer includes a single black button fastening at the front, which nips in the piece.

Buy now

Zara cropped trousers: £29.99, Zara.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duBl1_0hRlTzTI00

The second half of the two-piece, Zara’s matching suit trousers are cut into a cropped fit to help elongate your legs. The mid-waist trousers have front pockets and false rear welt pockets, with side vents at the hems adding a flattering touch.

Buy now

Who is Ruth Langsford’s stylist for This Morning?

David O’Brien – aka @Davidobrien75 on Instagram – is head of wardrobe at This Morning , styling the presenters, including Holly Willoughby, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford and Alison Hammond. The stylist is responsible for Ruth Langsford’s looks this week.

How does Ruth Langsford do her hair?

Maurice Flynn – aka @Mauriceflynn on Instagram – is the hairstylist behind Ruth Langsford’s This Morning mane. He’s previously styled Ruth’s hair for magazine covers and often works with fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes.

Where is Ruth Langsford from?

Ruth Langsford was born in Singapore and lived in five countries before the age of 10. She made her presenting debut in 1997 on The Really Useful Show , and has since mainly worked with ITV – often alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes. The power couple married in 2010 and live in Surrey.

Want more inspiration? Take a look at our pick of the best summer dresses

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.
The Independent

David Beckham makes fun of Victoria Beckham’s ‘dodgy’ accent

David Beckham has poked fun at wife Victoria Beckham’s “dodgy accent” while the couple enjoyed a hike in Aspen, Colorado.In a post to her Instagram story on Friday 26 August, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared a video of herself panting as she walked the trail.Dressed in an all-black outfit of cycling shorts, tank top and cap, Victoria told her followers: “So, we’re here in Aspen on a pretty major hike.”Panning the camera round to show off her green surroundings, she added: “Look at the views.”Though not in the frame, David could be heard in the background saying:...
ASPEN, CO
The Independent

Ashvin Luximon death: Eastenders star dies from an aneurysm

Former Eastenders star Ashvin Luximon has died from an aneurysm at the age of 38, his family has confirmed.He died on 23 July, with the funeral taking place on 11 August.Luximon is best known for playing Asif Malik (the naughty school friend of Martin Fowler) in the BBC soap from September 1999 to October 2003, appearing in 146 episodes.His family set up a tribute page and are raising money for various charities in his name.They said in a statement: “Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes part in viral 'Teenage Dirtbag' trend

Jennifer Garner has taken part in the viral TikTok ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ challenge, showing photos of herself off as a teen to fans.The trend sees celebrities posting unseen snaps of themselves to the tune of the iconic Wheatus track.In the photos, the 13 Going On 30 star is seen going cross-eyed, while she does fancy dress as a nun in another, and even channelled Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.“The sweetest dirtbag ever!” wrote friend and actress Amy Purdy on the video.“No dirtbag detected,” added Aisha Tyler.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamonn Holmes
Person
Ruth Langsford
Person
Alison Hammond
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Rochelle Humes
Person
Josie Gibson
The Independent

Bryan Brown reveals secret to his 40-year marriage to Rachel Ward

Actors Rachel Ward and Bryan Brown have revealed the secret behind their long-lasting marriage.The couple met in 1983 when they were cast as husband and wife in miniseries The Thorn Birds.The pair fell in love on set and wed that same year just months after filming ended. They are due to celebrate 40 years of marriage in 2023.“The main thing is to say Yes to your wife all the time and if anything goes wrong say ‘It’s my fault’. If men understood that they’d be happier,” Brown said in a new interview with The Mirror.He recalled his initial attraction to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy