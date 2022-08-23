ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record high for UK students in clearing five days after A-Level results

The number of UK-based teenagers in clearing still looking for higher education courses remains at a record high, five days on from A-level results being published.

A total of 43,590 18-year-olds residing in the UK were marked as “free to be placed in clearing” on the Ucas website on Tuesday.

This year’s figure is the highest since at least 2013, and compares with 31,790 in clearing at the same point last year.

Ucas said there were around 25,000 courses available in clearing as of Tuesday.

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses fell this year, initial data from Ucas showed on Thursday when A-level results were published, but was still the second highest on record.

Ucas chief executive, Clare Marchant, has previously said the growth in the number of 18-year-olds in the population is something that is likely to create “a more competitive environment for students in the years to come”.

More than 24,000 international students, aged 18, had been placed as of Tuesday, Ucas figures showed.

This compares with more than 266,000 UK-based 18-year-olds who had got places on courses, either as their first choice, insurance choice or through clearing.

The number of international students aged 18 getting their first choice course was 20,180 as of Tuesday, down from a high of 21,410 in 2020, and 20,750 in 2019.

But the figure is up on each of the previous years dating back to 2013.

Ms Marchant said: “There are still thousands of courses available in clearing so, if you want to go to higher education this year, do your research to see what feels right for you.

“Many unis and colleges hold open days giving you the opportunity to explore them. You can find out more by visiting their websites.

“If you need help to navigate your choices we have lots of advisers ready to support you through various channels all at ucas.com/contactus.”

