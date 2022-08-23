ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Two candidates vying for Democratic nomination for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester state Senate seat

Two people are vying to be the Democratic candidate to replace western Massachusetts State Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow. A recent debate featured some sharp accusations between them. Lesser is running for lieutenant governor and giving up representing a district that, starting in January, will include twelve communities in Hampden, Hampshire...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
PLANetizen

Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control

“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized

Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP).  In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon

Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce

Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

New London submarine engineer with ‘secret’ security rights pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show. Jeremy Baouche pleaded guilty Thursday before District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, a misdemeanor, according to the federal electronic court docket system.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont says the child tax rebate check will be in the mail

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s child tax rebate will be in the mail, according to the governor. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the state capitol during which he said the state Department of Revenue Services this week began issuing the rebates to qualified households.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

See How Much Student Loan Debt CT Borrowers Have

President Joe Biden has announced plans to cancel thousands of dollars-worth of student debt for millions of Americans at a time when nearly half a million Connecticut residents are carrying billions of dollars worth of student debt. Connecticut student loan borrowers owe a combined $17.5 billion and the average student...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

