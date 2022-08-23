Read full article on original website
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
Two candidates vying for Democratic nomination for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester state Senate seat
Two people are vying to be the Democratic candidate to replace western Massachusetts State Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow. A recent debate featured some sharp accusations between them. Lesser is running for lieutenant governor and giving up representing a district that, starting in January, will include twelve communities in Hampden, Hampshire...
Stefanowski calls out Connecticut Port Authority, Lamont over State Pier redevelopment
Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor of Connecticut, criticized the state’s overspending in the redevelopment of State Pier to hub for the offshore wind industry. Stefanowski, during a visit to New London Thursday, called out the Connecticut Port Authority and Governor Ned Lamont over the project’s $255 million...
Bob Stefanowski faults Ned Lamont for ‘corruption tax’
Over the din of a pile driver, a departing ferry and an arriving Amtrak train, Republican Bob Stefanowski said Thursday that Connecticut taxpayers are victims of a “corruption tax” and a hapless Democratic governor, Ned Lamont. Stefanowski stood in an acoustically challenged spot by the waterfront of New...
Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control
“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount
As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized
Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
Bob Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement for CT governor
Bob Stefanowski lost the Independent Party nomination to Rob Hotaling, denying the Republican a second line on the November ballot.
Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon
Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce
Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
New London submarine engineer with ‘secret’ security rights pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show. Jeremy Baouche pleaded guilty Thursday before District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, a misdemeanor, according to the federal electronic court docket system.
California moves to ban gas powered car sales by 2035. Could Connecticut be next?
California may ban the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035 and, according to state law, Connecticut may have to follow their lead. The post California moves to ban gas powered car sales by 2035. Could Connecticut be next? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Gov. Lamont says the child tax rebate check will be in the mail
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s child tax rebate will be in the mail, according to the governor. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the state capitol during which he said the state Department of Revenue Services this week began issuing the rebates to qualified households.
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
See How Much Student Loan Debt CT Borrowers Have
President Joe Biden has announced plans to cancel thousands of dollars-worth of student debt for millions of Americans at a time when nearly half a million Connecticut residents are carrying billions of dollars worth of student debt. Connecticut student loan borrowers owe a combined $17.5 billion and the average student...
Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat
The fall of Roe v. Wade has reshaped the political landscape. And that's especially true in Kansas, where an anti-abortion ballot measure lost in a landslide earlier this month. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, an embattled Democratic congresswoman running for reelection is taking the abortion fight to her Republican challenger.
Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
