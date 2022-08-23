Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO