Baldwin, NY

Police Search For Duo Accused Of Distracting Victim In Baldwin, Stealing Purse

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of distracting a victim and stealing her purse on Long Island.

A 65-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man and woman while sitting in her car outside of Ace Hardware, located at 923 Atlantic Ave. in Baldwin, at about 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Monday, Aug. 22.

The man tried to distract the victim by pointing at her rear tire, NCPD said.

When the victim got out of her car to check the tire, the woman entered the car and stole the victim's purse, which contained credit cards and cash, police said.

NCPD said the man is described as having a large build, and he was wearing a blue and white t-shirt, blue jeans, a black face mask, and a white wristwatch.

The woman is also described as having a large build and was wearing a white and green shirt, blue pants, and a black face mask, police said.

Both suspects left the scene on foot, walking west through the parking lot, NCPD said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Comments / 4

Patti Purr
3d ago

Back to the old NEVER TALK TO STRANGERS !! Why would you get out of your car??? Wake up people . What a bunch of slugs, no worries they will catch them and they will be right back out on the street

Reply
6
C. Vanessa
3d ago

I hope they catch these two immoral losers in life thieves! May Karma hit them hard and fast!

Reply
6
 

