Read full article on original website
Related
Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video
A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
I once looked up to my uncle, the Jesuit priest and teacher – then I discovered the monstrous truth
On a summer evening in the first decade of the new millennium, I had arranged to meet a friend at a gastropub in London. I walked into the large, open-plan room, a crowd already at the counter. There was no sign of my friend, so I went to the bar to get a drink while I waited.
RELATED PEOPLE
Identical twins that married identical twins start their families
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Identical twins Brittany and Briana Dean always dreamed of marrying another pair of twins. Identical twins Jeremy and Josh Salyers shared that same dream. How better to realize it than attending a Twins Day Festival, which they all did in 2017 in Ohio. The four met and married each other a year later, then both couples gave birth to sons five months apart. The boys are cousins, but their genetics are similar to siblings. And all six of them live together in the same house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
NASA says there is a misconception that there is no sound in space
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's no sound in space, right?. MARTINEZ: That's sound released by NASA from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. What you're hearing is pressure waves emitted from the black hole causing ripples in the cluster of stars' hot gas. But in my warped imagination, it sounds like an alien civilization screaming for their lives. I know; I'm a ghoul. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
For some in the Gaza Strip, summer tastes like a baby watermelon cooked over flames
What does summer tastes like around the world? Watermelon for a lot of us. In the Gaza Strip, there is a watermelon delicacy that NPR's Daniel Estrin wanted to try, so he did, and he sent us this postcard. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: There's an aura of intrigue surrounding this dish....
Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Haunting photos capture the remnants of everyday life in Ukraine
Six months after Russia has invaded Ukraine, and on the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine commemorating their departure from the Soviet Union in 1991, we look at the result of the war and what remains... Eerie paintings in shades of burnt sienna. Remnants of everyday life, frozen in a macabre...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, House of the Dragon blew up streaming, the Independent Spirit Awards moved towards gender-neutral acting categories, and the Girl Scouts chose their next new cookie flavor. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend....
Sap from this tree will give you blisters, eating the apple-like fruit can kill you
A tree is trending on Reddit — because it's no ordinary tree. The most dangerous tree on the planet can be found in Mexico, the Caribbean and Southern Florida. One touch from the tree's sap causes blisters, and a single bite of its fruit can be fatal. Seemingly every...
The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds
Emma Donoghue tends to write about people in a tough spot. Her bestselling novel "Room" centered on a mother and her son in a forced imprisonment. In her new novel, "Haven," three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island. They land on a place called the Great Skellig. It's a real island that Donoghue actually boated past several years ago.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0