U.K.

The Independent

Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video

A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
RELIGION
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Connecticut Public

Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
LIFESTYLE
Connecticut Public

Identical twins that married identical twins start their families

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Identical twins Brittany and Briana Dean always dreamed of marrying another pair of twins. Identical twins Jeremy and Josh Salyers shared that same dream. How better to realize it than attending a Twins Day Festival, which they all did in 2017 in Ohio. The four met and married each other a year later, then both couples gave birth to sons five months apart. The boys are cousins, but their genetics are similar to siblings. And all six of them live together in the same house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
OHIO STATE
Connecticut Public

NASA says there is a misconception that there is no sound in space

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's no sound in space, right?. MARTINEZ: That's sound released by NASA from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. What you're hearing is pressure waves emitted from the black hole causing ripples in the cluster of stars' hot gas. But in my warped imagination, it sounds like an alien civilization screaming for their lives. I know; I'm a ghoul. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Connecticut Public

Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CHARITIES
Connecticut Public

The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds

Emma Donoghue tends to write about people in a tough spot. Her bestselling novel "Room" centered on a mother and her son in a forced imprisonment. In her new novel, "Haven," three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island. They land on a place called the Great Skellig. It's a real island that Donoghue actually boated past several years ago.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

