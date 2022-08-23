ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

WKTV

New York State Police issue more than 2,000 tickets during 'Speed Week'

New York State Police issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets in Central New York last week while cracking down on unsafe driving during its ‘Speed Week’ campaign. Here are the tickets issued in the Central New York area:. Speeding: 1,086. Distracted Driving: 44. Child restraint/seat belt: 67. Move...
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cost of living leads Cornell poll in what concerns New Yorkers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new poll from Cornell shows cost of living is the biggest concern for residents of New York State. The Empire State Poll says 28-percent of people who responded cited cost of living as their biggest issue, followed by crime at 20 percent and the state’s economy taking the third spot at nine percent.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake

An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
ROSENDALE, NY
whcuradio.com

Joe Sempolinski declares win to fill Tom Reed’s Congressional seat

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Republican Joe Sempolinski has declared victory in the 23rd Congressional district special election. In a statement. Sempolinski calls Tuesday’s win “the honor of a lifetime.” Max Della Pia, his Democratic challenger, has not released a statement, but WENY-TV reports the Owego native is still running for a full term in the 23rd district against New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy.
ELECTIONS
Big Frog 104

Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:

