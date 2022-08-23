Read full article on original website
WKTV
New York State Police issue more than 2,000 tickets during 'Speed Week'
New York State Police issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets in Central New York last week while cracking down on unsafe driving during its ‘Speed Week’ campaign. Here are the tickets issued in the Central New York area:. Speeding: 1,086. Distracted Driving: 44. Child restraint/seat belt: 67. Move...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York
An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
whcuradio.com
Cost of living leads Cornell poll in what concerns New Yorkers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new poll from Cornell shows cost of living is the biggest concern for residents of New York State. The Empire State Poll says 28-percent of people who responded cited cost of living as their biggest issue, followed by crime at 20 percent and the state’s economy taking the third spot at nine percent.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Thruway car accident results in injuries
The Thruway Authority tweeted just after 6 p.m. that the accident occurred on I-90 westbound between exits 48 and 48A.
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
Fiery car crash leaves one dead on Montauk Highway on LI: police
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a single-car crash on Montauk Highway on Long Island Monday night, police said. The driver was going east in their Jeep Wrangler when the car crossed over into the westbound lane and drove off the road, where it caught fire around 11:10 pm., according to a news […]
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
whcuradio.com
Joe Sempolinski declares win to fill Tom Reed’s Congressional seat
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Republican Joe Sempolinski has declared victory in the 23rd Congressional district special election. In a statement. Sempolinski calls Tuesday’s win “the honor of a lifetime.” Max Della Pia, his Democratic challenger, has not released a statement, but WENY-TV reports the Owego native is still running for a full term in the 23rd district against New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy.
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
Gov. Hochul orders suspect of unprovoked attack who was released due to bail reform back in jail
Van Phu Bui, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder after surveillance video appeared to show him hitting a man who was left in a coma.
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month
Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
