Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Hot days with afternoon and evening storms in the weekend forecast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will again today be the driver of our weather. Nosing in from the Atlantic, the high will direct our wind flow out of the southeast. This will push moisture our way and keep the atmosphere moist enough to ensure good rain chances into the weekend. Areas of low pressure will ripple along a stalled cold front to our north and bring slight wind shifts. This combination of factors will increase our rain chances as we move into the second half of the weekend and the start of the next work week.
Mysuncoast.com
Late afternoon and evening storms likely
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With abundant moisture in place and high pressure east of Florida we can expect to see another round of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms moving back toward the coast on Thursday. We will see generally mostly sunny skies to start the day and then look for the sea breeze move inland during the mid afternoon and converge with the SE wind. This will be the impetus for a line of storms to develop inland and then move back toward the coast during the early evening. The rain chance during the late afternoon is at 60%.
Mysuncoast.com
Late day storms will build today on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture, daytime heating, sea breezes, and the southeast wind will combine to produce late-day storms across the Suncoast today. The timing of the storms will likely be similar to yesterday, or a little earlier, and could impact the tail end of the evening drive time. Some storms could be strong with heavy rains with the most likely location for the greatest rainfall totals inland.
Mysuncoast.com
Two fatalities reported in South Venice
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two fatalities in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. According to the report, it was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. Currently the SCSO Is stating that there is no threat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
SunPass users to get a break for six months
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast drivers who use SunPass on a regular basis will get a break on fees for the next six months, the state announced Thursday. “SunPass Savings,” is a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation, including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast doctors are urging women to advocate for their health
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the American College of Radiation, women under the age of 40 years old are recommended an ultrasound instead of a mammogram when finding a suspicious lump. Dr. Sara Floyd, a breast imaging radiologist at SMH, said this is because ultrasounds are good for examining lumps and finding out their classifications and characteristics. The California woman that was denied a mammogram was 29 years old, said Floyd.
Comments / 0