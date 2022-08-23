SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will again today be the driver of our weather. Nosing in from the Atlantic, the high will direct our wind flow out of the southeast. This will push moisture our way and keep the atmosphere moist enough to ensure good rain chances into the weekend. Areas of low pressure will ripple along a stalled cold front to our north and bring slight wind shifts. This combination of factors will increase our rain chances as we move into the second half of the weekend and the start of the next work week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO