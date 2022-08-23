ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces a gun charge. Ithaca Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Floral Avenue around 1:15 a.m. They say a passenger fired multiple shots out of the sunroof of the vehicle before fleeing. After a brief pursuit, the car stopped on Elm Street near West Village Place. Police say they found a loaded handgun and spent casings in the vehicle. The man who fired the gun was allegedly 19-year-old Joshua Rice. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

