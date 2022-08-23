ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

First Alert Forecast | Weather trends drier heading into the weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a wet morning and more scattered downpours this afternoon, rain is drying up across North Georgia this evening. Tonight is forecast to be drier than last night. Only a spotty few showers may redevelop early Friday morning. Under lots of clouds, temperatures dip into the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT | Rain increases tonight, periods of rain Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain has been on the increase across North Georgia this evening. Scattered showers dot the area in the 8 p.m. hour and more rain is forecast to develop tonight, into Thursday morning. Scattered, to numerous, showers are forecast through the Thursday morning commute; especially along and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Metro Atlanta
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Georgia sees uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Georgia sees uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it’s at...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. The demand comes months after the death of Nygil...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 26-28, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is upon us and there’s plenty of things to do in metro Atlanta. Lady Gaga is at Truist Park. the Grant Park Summer Shade Festival is happening, and an Australian country singer is performing at the Red Light Cafe. More things to do below.
ATLANTA, GA
Food Recall News

Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces

Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces. Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second straight morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s northwest Georgia home was the target of another “swatting” incident Thursday morning. Rome, Georgia, police confirmed that officers responded around 2:53 a.m. to Greene’s home after a call came in on the department’s suicide crisis line from an internet chat.
ROME, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
MARION COUNTY, TN
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police

According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 6 hours ago. If you already have a bag in your home,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department. According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy