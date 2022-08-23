ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WLOS.com

Officer won't face charges in fatal auto lot shooting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina district attorney has announced she won't prosecute a police officer who authorities said fatally shot a man during a suspected car theft earlier this year. Cabarrus County District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven revealed her decision involving now-former Concord officer Timothy Larson on...
CONCORD, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem woman, 28, dies after being shot in the head

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has died after being shot in the head on Monday in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, around 12:30 p.m., near 17th Street and Cleveland Avenue, officers responded to calls about an unconscious female behind a home. The woman was taken to the hospital with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Murder#Gasoline#911#Violent Crime#Winston Salem Police
wccbcharlotte.com

Abandoned Building Catches Fire In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters brought a house fire in Concord under control within 20 minutes Monday night. Around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd, the Concord Fire Department responded to the reported fire on Cabarrus Avenue E. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
abc45.com

17th Street Shooting Victim in Critical Condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday afternoon, Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded to 1013 E. 17th Street. Call details indicated an unconscious female had been located behind a house. EMS personnel located an unconscious Ashley Hartwell, and she was transported to a local medical facility. Medical personnel began treating her for a gunshot wound. Hartwell continues to receive treatment for her serious, life-threatening condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man found dead after shooting on Garden Club Street, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was shot and killed on Garden club Street on Monday, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to Garden Club Street when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found Terrance J. […]
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint

On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
PINEHURST, NC

