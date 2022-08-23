Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Related
WXII 12
Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
2 arrested after armed robbery of sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after robbing a sweepstakes business at gunpoint. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that on August 17th around 5:15am deputies got called to a business on Old Hollow Road. They say that around 5am, the business was robbed at gunpoint. No one was hurt during […]
WLOS.com
Officer won't face charges in fatal auto lot shooting in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina district attorney has announced she won't prosecute a police officer who authorities said fatally shot a man during a suspected car theft earlier this year. Cabarrus County District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven revealed her decision involving now-former Concord officer Timothy Larson on...
Autopsy reveals man shot and killed by state trooper in Siler City had drugs in system
The North Carolina Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for the man shot and killed by a state trooper in Siler City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman dies after being set on fire in Winston-Salem by son, police say
At 10:39 a.m., officers responded to 1946 Lyons Street when they were told someone had been set on fire.
Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman, 28, dies after being shot in the head
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has died after being shot in the head on Monday in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, around 12:30 p.m., near 17th Street and Cleveland Avenue, officers responded to calls about an unconscious female behind a home. The woman was taken to the hospital with...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person has life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, they responded to Summit Avenue around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday about a stabbing. When they got on the scene they found a victim who has life-threatening injuries. At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing. […]
Suspect charged in Garden Club Street shooting, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after another man was shot and killed in High Point. According to High Point Police, they responded to Garden Club Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Terrance J. Parms, 32, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say that they have arrested and charged Marcus […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Abandoned Building Catches Fire In Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters brought a house fire in Concord under control within 20 minutes Monday night. Around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd, the Concord Fire Department responded to the reported fire on Cabarrus Avenue E. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned...
WXII 12
Davidson County: Bacon thief caught after 2 week crime spree, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A two-week robbery spree concludes with man issued $78,500 bond, deputies said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Davidson County detectives concluded an investigation involving multiple larcenies. This theft took place from July 30 to Aug 18. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
‘Bizarre, but miraculous’: 1 injured after BMW crashes off NC overpass, landing on Corvette and catching fire
"Yesterday we responded to one of those 1 in a million type of calls," Franklin fire officials said on Facebook.
abc45.com
17th Street Shooting Victim in Critical Condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday afternoon, Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded to 1013 E. 17th Street. Call details indicated an unconscious female had been located behind a house. EMS personnel located an unconscious Ashley Hartwell, and she was transported to a local medical facility. Medical personnel began treating her for a gunshot wound. Hartwell continues to receive treatment for her serious, life-threatening condition.
High Point man found dead after shooting on Garden Club Street, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was shot and killed on Garden club Street on Monday, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to Garden Club Street when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found Terrance J. […]
wfmynews2.com
Teen shot dead by Greensboro police during traffic stop
Greensboro police said the 17-year-old driver was shot and killed by the officer. Police said two other teenagers were inside the car.
1 dead, 1 critical after early morning shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to East Devonshire Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio dead and a 20-year-old man critically injured at the scene. The […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint
On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: Reidsville baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for […]
Comments / 0